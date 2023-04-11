Returning CU Buffs safety Trevor Woods earns jersey number

Returning safety Trevor Woods was among four Buffs to earn their jersey number on Tuesday, along with Jackson State transfer safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig (7), Clemson transfer linebacker LaVonta Bentley (20) and returning linebacker Isaac Hurtado (29).

Woods, who will wear No. 43 again, burst onto the scene last season as a sophomore, recording 84 total tackles, eight third down stops, five pass breakups and one interception. So far this spring, it’s looking like Woods could be one of the few returning players to maintain their starting role.

“It’s a validation kind of thing,” Woods said of earning his jersey number. “Forty-three is what I’ve always worn. I think my freshman year was really the only time I’ve ever not worn it (Woods wore No. 42). It’s what my dad wore in college and high school.”

Travis Hunter (12), Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) and Shane Cokes (99) have also earned their digits.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Football!

CU Buffs in top 12 for 2024 DT Jayden Jackson WATCH: Highlights from Colorado football's first spring scrimmage Colorado football recruiting: 2024 DB Tevis Metcalf announces top four schools

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire