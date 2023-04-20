Returning Colorado linebacker Aubrey Smith earns his No. 32 back

I’ve been pleasantly surprised to see how many Buffs from last season’s 1-11 team have earned their jersey number this spring.

On Wednesday, Colorado linebacker Aubrey Smith took back his No. 32, joining tight end Louis Passarello, safety Trevor Woods and linebackers Marvin Ham II and Isaac Hurtado as returning players who’ve impressed the new coaching staff.

Smith, a former three-star class of 2022 recruit out of Georgia, appeared in nine games during his true freshman season and recorded 10 total tackles, one sack and fourth quarter forced fumble against Cal.

Entering this spring, many saw the linebacker position as an area of concern,but with four players already having earned their uniform numbers, including Clemson transfer LaVonta Bentley, the Buffs’ LBs have been a definite bright spot this spring.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire