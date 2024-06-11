Returning Barcelona loan star informed that he will do pre-season with Hansi Flick’s squad

Returning Barcelona loan star informed that he will do pre-season with Hansi Flick’s squad

An update on the future of a member of the Barcelona loan army has today been forthcoming online.

The info comes courtesy of Mundo Deportivo, and relates to Julián Araujo.

Defender Araujo, for his part, linked up with Barcelona last summer, before being immediately farmed out to Las Palmas for the duration of the campaign.

As much came with a view to the Mexican international building his experience of Spanish football, after spending the early years of his fledgling career in MLS, with the LA Galaxy.

And, all told, Araujo’s stint in Gran Canaria proved itself to be a productive one.

Despite injury and suspension problems, the 22-year-old established himself as an important member of the Las Palmas backline, on his way to 25 La Liga appearances under the watch of García Pimienta.

His future back in Catalunya had since been somewhat unclear, with the plans of the incoming Hansi Flick not yet known.

As alluded to above, though, on Tuesday, a major update on the situation has been forthcoming.

As per MD, after a discussion between Flick and Barcelona sporting director Deco, it was decided that Araujo will do pre-season with the club’s first-team squad.

The defender himself has been informed of as much, with a place in the Blaugrana’s ranks for next season essentially on the line.

Though things could change in the face of a tempting offer for his signature, it is reiterated that ‘the plan is for him to be part of the first-team for all purposes and to compete for a place in the side’.

Conor Laird | GSFN