Return visit scheduled for this top 2024 offensive lineman

The college football season is quickly approaching for the Florida Gators, and while the fanbase is preparing for the upcoming gridiron action, the coaches and staff continue to work tirelessly on the recruiting trail. Despite the 2023 class quickly coming to a close, Billy Napier’s eyes remain fixed on the long view as the program looks to rebuild the image of the Orange and Blue.

Among those the Gators have been keeping an eye on is four-star offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis out of Tampa Catholic in Tampa, Florida — who also happens to be the brother of current offensive lineman Richard Gouraige. The in-state target recently told Gators Online that he plans on attending the team’s season opener against the Utah Utes on September 3, joining a growing number of recruits planning on making their way to Gainesville for the game.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 335-pound trench warrior had predictably made several previous trips to UF in the past given his fraternal connection, receiving an offer from Dan Mullen prior before being re-offered by Napier after a stop in Hogtown last June. Things appear to be trending well in Florida’s favor, in the rising junior’s own words.

“It’s going real well. I talk to the coaches a little bit, like, every three weeks,” Pierre-Louis told Gators Online. “We’ve been building a connection lately and just seeing where it goes right now.

“They really don’t talk about me with my brother. They have mentioned me playing with him, but I doubt that’s going to happen. I would love to play with my brother though,” he added.

Pierre-Louis is ranked No. 161 overall and No. 13 at his position in his class nationally according to 247Sports, while On3 has him at Nos. 114 and 19, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Gators out front for his services with a 38.7% chance of landing him while the UCF Knights are in second at 22.8% and Auburn Tigers at 10%.

Related

Dan Mullen joins ESPN as a studio analyst, per reports Florida's backup quarterback undergoes thumb surgery Top-50 2024 EDGE prospect sets another Florida visit Gators in mix for 5-star Notre Dame decommit Keon Keeley This 4-star OT will make his first trip to the Swamp in September

Story continues

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 most important players in Florida-Utah game

List

Dooley's Dozen: Florida football's 12 seasons following bad bowl losses

List

Dooley's Dozen: Florida football's 12 most electric season-openers

The Swamp fireworks

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire