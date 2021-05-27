The NFL has been considering the possibility of dumping the rule that limits players to one helmet per season. That rule is unpopular for many, because it necessarily prevents teams from using throwback or alternative uniforms based on helmets with a different color than their base helmets.

According to the NFL, there’s still no update on the possible return of multiple helmets for 2021. Even though the issue wasn’t raised at the ownership meetings conducted this week, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said that this change, if it happens, requires no discussion or vote among ownership.

The issue first emerged last year, when Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians mentioned that the Bucco Bruce throwbacks could return in Tampa for 2021. Said the league at the time in response to an inquiry sparked by Arians’ comments: “There will be no change for the 2020 season. There are ongoing discussions for a potential change for the 2021 season, but no decisions have been made.”

It’s unclear when a change will need to be made in order to be implemented, if at all, for 2021. For teams like the Buccaneers or the Patriots to take advantage of the opportunity to use a white helmet with old-school uniforms, they’ll need time to get the uniforms ready to go.

Speaking of the possibility for Buccaneers and the Patriots throwbacks, that’s the only thing that could make their heavily-anticipated Week Four showdown in New England more compelling. Bucs in the creamsicles, Pats in the original Pat Patriot gear.

Return of two helmets remains possible for 2021 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk