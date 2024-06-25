A return, training camp, Graz and more: The key dates of preseason

Most of them were back this Monday to complete the pre-season tests at the Performance Center, and the AS Monaco players will then return to Austria on July 15 for a one-week training camp where they will play a new friendly match. Here's what's ahead. 🗓

They are back ! With the exception of the internationals, 15 Rouge et Blanc returned this Monday to the Performance Centre, to carry out the traditional medical tests. They will then be joined by several of their teammates by July 1st. Up next, the first friendly match of the season against the recent winner of the Swiss Cup, the Servette Geneva, on July 6.

Two weeks of training before facing Servette

In the meantime, the players present this Monday will find their way back to the fields of the Performance Center this Wednesday June 26 in the afternoon. It’s an early comeback to be as competitive as possible for the next edition of the Champions League. For this, three friendly matches have already been revealed to best prepare the men of Adi Hütter.

Indeed, AS Monaco will host Servette of Geneva, and the traditional pre-season meeting against its sister club Cercle Bruges, on July 13, at the Performance Center. They will finally join the Netherlands for a confrontation against Feyenoord on July 31.

A training camp in Coach Hütter’s homeland 🇦🇹

But before this match against the Dutch team, the Rouge et Blanc will travel to Austria, more precisely to Windischgarsten, for a training camp from July 15 to 21 inclusive. A week at the end of which the teammates of Radoslaw Majecki will face Sturm Graz on Saturday 20 (kick-off 6 p.m. at Windischgarsten Stadium).

A friendly match against the Austrian champions

It’s a match which serves as a reunion with the team which was recently crowned Austrian champion at the end of the 2023-2024 season. In fact, the Principality club had already faced it in the group stage of the Europa League in 2021.

At that time, the teammates of Krépin Diatta, scorer on the first day, finished undefeated against the Austrian club (a 1-0 win at the Stade Louis-II then 1-1 at the UPC Arena). This how they’ll prepare for the next Ligue 1 season which will begin with a visit from AS Saint-Etienne for the first match of the league season on the weekend of August 17 and 18.

Here is the schedule as well as the AS Monaco players present for this beginning of the preseason.

📆 The planning for the first team

Monday June 24

🏥 Medical tests

Tuesday June 25

🏥 Medical tests

Wednesday June 26

🏋🏻 4 p.m. (Performance Center): Training behind closed doors

Saturday June 29

😴 Rest

Sunday June 30

🏋🏻 10:30 a.m. (Performance Center): Training behind closed doors

📆 General calendar:

Monday June 24: Training camp begins

Saturday July 6: AS Monaco – Servette Geneva (Performance Center)

Saturday July 13: AS Monaco – Cercle Bruges (Performance Center)

Monday July 15 to Sunday July 21: Training camp in Austria (Windischgarsten)

Saturday July 20: AS Monaco – Sturm Graz (Windischgarsten Stadium, Austria)

Wednesday July 31: AS Monaco – Feyenoord (Kuip Stadium, Rotterdam, Netherlands)

Saturday 17 or Sunday 18 August: Resumption of Ligue 1 against Saint-Etienne (Stade Louis-II)