How to return tickets if you can’t attend a Broncos training camp practice

Denver Broncos training camp practices are still free to attend this year, but fans need a ticket to get in.

That’s because Arapahoe County will be enforcing a 3,000 capacity limit for events at the team’s Centura Health Training Center going forward. To manage that capacity, the Broncos are now having fans download free tickets for each practice session.

Fans were limited to four tickets per Ticketmaster account per practice, but that didn’t stop all 12 practice sessions from quickly “selling out” of the free tickets. There is some good news for fans who weren’t able to get tickets in the initial rush.

The Broncos announced that fans with tickets who are not able to attend a certain practice can return their tickets in a quick, hassle-free process up to 30 minutes before practice begins.

Here is the process:

Log into Ticketmaster account.

Select “My Events” and the date to return tickets.

In the “Event Details” page, fans will see a button labeled “Request a Refund.”

Once “Request a Refund” is selected, fans will be prompted to confirm the “refund” before hitting “submit.”

Fans will receive an order cancellation, confirming the tickets have been returned.

(Ticketmaster.com)

There’s no actual refund because the tickets are free, but by clicking the “Request a Refund” ticket, fans are able to return to tickets for practices they are not able to attend.

So if you have tickets and aren’t able to attend, please think of other fans who would like to use your tickets. View the Broncos’ open practice schedule here.

