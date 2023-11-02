Can return to The Swamp spark struggling Florida football defense?

It's been a rough four-game stretch for the Florida football defense.

The Florida Gators have surrendered 30 or more points in three of their last four games, giving up an average of 31.8 points per game and 419.8 yards per game during that stretch.

Florida is hopeful a return home will help solve some problems when it hosts Arkansas at The Swamp on Saturday (noon, ESPN2). The Gators have played significantly better defense inside the walls of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida has allowed an average of just 11.0 points and 270.0 yards per game in four home games.

Florida is 4-0 at The Swamp this season and 9-2 at home in two seasons under head coach Billy Napier.

"It's a special place, man," Napier said. "I think there's an element, a respect there. I think the players, there's a sense of responsibility. When you run out of that tunnel, there's been some great teams and great competitors do it before you."

What's wrong with UF football's defense?

The Gators have improved dramatically on third down defense under first-year defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong but have been unable to generate momentum-changing plays, ranking last in the SEC in turnovers (4) and sacks (11).

Against Georgia, there also were significant yards gained after contact. Of UGA's 315 passing yards on Saturday, more than half, (172) came on yards after the catch. Napier said Florida worked on tackling during the bye week, but the results didn't show against a physical Bulldogs squad.

"There's definitely yards after catch," Napier said. "I think it's what happens before the catch ultimately I think that contributes to that. Our ability to affect the quarterback, play better coverage. Once the ball is thrown, we have to break on the ball and get the guy on the ground. I do think that's one of the areas we can improve for sure."

Florida redshirt junior edge rusher Princely Umanmielen said that consistency has been a factor on defense, and youth has played a role in UF's inconsistency. Florida is starting five underclassmen on defense, including true freshman safety Jordan Castell. The depth is mostly young.

"Experience matters," Umanmielen said. "We have a really young defense. Those players are really young. Yeah, even when I was a young player, I didn't realize it until I got older, but experience is a factor. So, yeah, it could be that."

Why returning home could help the Florida Gators

Florida has announced a sellout crowd for the home game, in which UF players will wear black jerseys for the first time in school history.

"The crowd for sure energizes us," Umanmielen said. "I don't know. I will just say that no matter where we play, we do come with the same mindset, but it's just about execution. We just got to execute."

Arkansas is coming into the game with a struggling offense (last in the SEC at 305.9), which caused the school to fire offensive coordinator Dan Enos before the bye week. The Razorbacks have had two weeks to tweak the offense under acting offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton, who will call the plays.

"We've played at a really high level some games, and other games very average," Umanmielen said. "I feel like once we can all piece it together, Tennessee was a really good game, I feel like we can be one of the best defenses in the country."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football defense trying to return to form at The Swamp