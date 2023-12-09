Return of Shawn Reed Adds Depth to Powerful NHRA Top Fuel Class

Shawn Reed Racing

The NHRA Top Fuel class is going through quite a makeover this offseason, and that makeover continued on Saturday.

A class that has added three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart and FIA European Drag Racing champion Ida Zetterstrom in the past few days alone just got even deeper, as Shawn Read confirmed the rumors today that he would be be returning to the class for a full-time ride in 2024.

Reed will pilot the Shawn Reed Racing (SRR) Reed Truck & Excavating Top Fuel Dragster. Veteran nitro turner Rob Wendland will serve as the crew chief, and Ryan Elliott will be on board as assistant crew chief. Wendland has had success in the past with drivers Cruz Pedregon and Funny Car winner Tommy Johnson Jr.

The team will operate in alliance with three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Antron Brown and his AB Motorsports team.

Reed, who is a five-time International Hot Boat Association world champion, was a part-time NHRA racer in the Top Fuel class between 2015 and 2o20. He made his debut at Gainesville in 2015 and made it to the finals there in 2018. Reed's best season was 2017, where he competed in 10 events and finished 13th in the championship.



The SRR team will be based in the Don Schumacher Racing building at Brownsburg, Ind., and has taken delivery of a new chassis from Morgan Lucas Racing’s Brownsburg fabrication shop.



“I love to compete, especially at the highest level against the best racers in the world and there isn’t a more competitive class in the NHRA than Top Fuel,” Reed said. “The need for speed is what really drives and motivates me. I’m not getting younger, and I want to live this dream. It’s truly a YOLO (you only live once) moment for me. My ultimate goal is to make this a business and give others the opportunity to be successful in the NHRA.

"I want to learn from Antron like he did from Don Schumacher all of those years before becoming an owner/driver. Rob (Wendland) talked to Antron about a second car. He didn’t want to expand ABM that quickly, so we continued to talk and develop a friendship and he’s been a great mentor providing good counsel these past few years. We’ll run identical parts and work closely with Brian, Mark, and Brad Mason at ABM. Rob and that team work together very well and I’m super stoked to get started. I wish it was next March already.”

