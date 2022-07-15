Return to rookie form would put Bradley Chubb 15th on Broncos’ all-time sack list

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb had a big rookie season, totaling 12 sacks in 2018 after a standout career at NC State.

Since then, however, Chubb has been hit by various injuries, totaling just 8.5 sacks in his last 25 games. He had no sacks in seven games last year.

Chubb’s healthy again now, though, and he’s aiming to return to his rookie form. If he had another 12-sack season in 2022, Chubb’s career total would increase to 32.5, which would tie with Pete Duranko for the 15th-most in franchise history.

That would rank just above Rubin Carter (30 sacks) and just below Super Bowl 50 champion Derek Wolfe (33 sacks).

Chubb’s best production came when both he and then-teammate Von Miller were healthy. Miller’s gone now but the Broncos brought in a new pass rusher in Randy Gregory to team up with Chubb. Gregory has had his own battles with injuries and he’s even sidelined right now after undergoing a shoulder operation, but he’s expected to be healthy in time for the season.

Chubb and Miller combined for 26.5 sacks in 2018. Denver would love to see similar production from Chubb and Gregory this year. The first step toward that happening would be Chubb and Gregory managing to staying on the field. Broncos fans can only hope for good healthy for the two pass rushers.

