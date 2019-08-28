Return to The Rock: iRacing All-Star event slated for historic venue

The eNASCAR iRacing All-Star Race returns to the big screen this week, with its second televised event on NBCSN at 5 p.m. ET Thursday. This time, we’re racing at venerable Rockingham Speedway.

Steeped in NASCAR history, Rockingham has been off the actual Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule since 2004 (Matt Kenseth was the last winner here). But this is iRacing, and we can do things like race current Cup Series cars at the track in an incredibly realistic environment that tests iRacers’ talent and moxie.

On Thursday at 5PM ET on NBCSN, @iRacing is taking you to @RockinghamSpdwy! That's right. ROCKINGHAM. Don't miss the All-Star Race! pic.twitter.com/e7H6ExN4Vs — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 26, 2019

Last month, NBCSN broadcast the first-ever eNASCAR live event on television, a 70-lap race at Iowa Speedway with the best iRacers in the world using Cup Series cars.

In a thriller, JTG Daugherty Racing’s Nick Ottinger edged out Flipsid3 Tactics’ Ryan Luza at the line, dipping low on the final turn to win by inches. It was a huge win for Ottinger, especially considering Luza is one of the favorites to win the eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series championship.

NASCAR America’s Krista Voda, Parker Kligerman and AJ Allmendinger will host along with iRacing team owner Steve Letarte, who will join for pre-and post-race commentary from the NBC Sports Charlotte studio.

Kligerman, also an iRacing team owner, again will be racing from the NBC Sports simulator in Stamford, Connecticut, in the eNASCAR iRacing All-Star event. He also drove at Iowa.

iRacing is the leading online simulation racing game where competitors race head-to-head from around the world. This is the second race to air live on NBCSN, with more slated for October.

