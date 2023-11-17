The return of The Rev

Nov. 17—He didn't pop jerseys. Or drain plenty of three-pointers. But Illinois doesn't end up just shy of an NCAA title in 2005 without Roger Powell Jr. Powell is back in town tonight, but just as the first-year Valparaiso coach tasked with trying to slow down Brad Underwood's Illini.

Before the game tips off at 7 p.m., Sports Editor Matt Daniels highlights four reasons why Powell's time in Champaign should be valued:

Good guy, good stats

For someone who boasts the nickname of The Rev, one would hope this is true. Powell obtained his minister's license during his college career with the Illini and was always eager to sign autographs for the Illinois fan base that flocked to see him and his teammates. Undersized at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, Powell gave up plenty of height to the post players he was continuously going up against. Yet he finished his four-year career with 1,178 career points that included him averaging 12.0 points and 5.7 rebounds on the 2004-05 team and starting every game that season for a team that finished 37-2. His play wasn't flashy by any means, but he made jump shots when he had to, scored on offensive rebounds (more on that below) and hit double figures in 26 games during his memorable senior season.

Throwing it down

One of the more iconic moments in Powell's Illinois career happened in the first two minutes of the second half against Louisville. With the Illini trailing the Cardinals 33-31 at the Edward Jones Dome in downtown St. Louis, Powell hit a contested three-pointer with the shot clock winding down to put Illinois ahead 34-33. He then gathered in a rebound after a Louisville miss and then attempted another three-pointer. This one missed, but Powell sprinted into the lane after he released it and then stuffed it home with a two-handed putback dunk. Illinois never trailed Louisville again after that sequence en route to a 72-57 win that saw Powell finish with 20 points.

In-state effect

Powell experienced the most playing time and most success of his Illinois career playing for Bruce Weber. But he spent his first two seasons playing for Bill Self before Self departed for Kansas and actually committed to the Illini when Lon Kruger was still the Illinois coach. The Joliet native helped kick off a successful run of in-state recruits saying "yes" to the Illini when he verbally pledged to Illinois during his junior season at Joliet Twp, picking his home-state school ahead of Arizona, Iowa, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Ultimately, four of the five starters from the 2004-05 team played their high school basketball in Illinois before arriving in Champaign, with James Augustine (Lincoln-Way Central), Dee Brown (Proviso East) and Luther Head (Manley) joining Powell.

Carving out a career

Powell didn't hear his name called during the 2005 NBA draft. But he still managed to play parts of the 2006-07 season with the Utah Jazz (where he reunited with Deron Williams and Brown as teammates) and nearly made the Chicago Bulls roster ahead of the 2008-09 season. He wound up playing five more seasons overseas, with stops in Italy, Israel, Spain, France and Germany before returning to the U.S. and embarking upon a coaching career. He first landed at Valparaiso under Bryce Drew, spent five seasons with the then-Crusaders and then followed Drew to Vanderbilt. The lack of success with the Commodores (they went 40-59 in three seasons) didn't hurt Powell's coaching leap. He pivoted from Vandy to Gonzaga, spent four successful seasons on Mark Few's staff and got his first head coaching role in April at Valpo.