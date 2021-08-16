Return of Quinnen Williams could be game-changer for Jets

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams reacts sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets’ defensive line has been one of the best stories of training camp. They’ve been unblockable at times, both in practice and in their lone preseason game. They are fast and powerful, and the unit is very deep.

Just imagine how much better they’ll be when Quinnen Williams, one of their best players, returns.

That should happen soon, since the 23-year-old Williams was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and began doing individual drills at practice on Monday. He’ll do a little more as the week goes along, maybe even taking a few snaps in team drills when the Jets hold their joint practices in Green Bay.



And if his surgically repaired foot holds up, Jets head coach Robert Saleh is pretty excited about what that could mean.

“We can truly come at them in waves,” Saleh said. “We usually activate eight guys on defense on the D-line, and we want all eight playing a significant amount -- especially, on the inside where you’ve got Quinnen and Foley (Fatukasi) and Shep (Nathan Shepherd) and Rank (Sheldon Rankins) …

“It’s a really good interior group. It’s really deep. And the amount of push they get is pretty cool.”

But it should be even cooler with the 6-foot-3, 303-pound Williams, who had a team-high seven sacks in just 13 games last season. He was the alpha dog of the Jets’ line last season, drawing most of the attention of opposing offenses, and it wasn’t particularly close. Now, though, he’s just one of an impressive group of guys.

Thank about it: Who will offenses double team or run away from? Up the middle they’ll see Williams and the 6-2, 305-pound Rankins, who had eight sacks in 2018, the last time he was a full-time starter. And on the outside, there’s Carl Lawson, who has been absolutely dominant this summer and was among the NFL leaders in quarterback pressures and hits last year.

Lawson – by far the Jets’ best player in training camp – could particularly benefit from the addition of Williams, especially if he can collapse the pocket up the middle as good as Saleh thinks he will.

“The man is just pure mass, right?” Saleh said. “I mean you look at him, he’s enormous, and to get all that mass moving forward without having to read anything on the fly is just absolute attack up front. It’s hard to stop that mass from moving, especially with how strong he is, how smart he is, how violent he is and how explosive he is.

“So, the amount of knock-back that we feel like he’ll be able to generate in this scheme and the amount of disruptions that we feel like he’ll be able to generate, it’s going to be awesome.”



Oct 25, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) celebrates a defensive stop during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium.

And Williams might be even better in this scheme than he was before. Not only is Saleh’s defense known for its aggressive front, but Williams said switching from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 has freed him to be more of the player he’s wanted to be. He said he even had to change his stance, which “helped me unleash some explosive traits.”

Those are traits Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will surely find creative ways to use.

“The scheme itself is amazing,” Williams said. “You get a chance to unleash yourself and get after the quarterback and get a chance to be explosive.”

Of course, right now this is all just a lot of big talk – and this Jets defense has certainly done a lot of that this summer. But there’s no doubt, this Jets defensive front is more loaded than it’s been in years. And it’s not just on paper, either. During training camp, their speed and explosiveness has been pretty clear on the field.

Getting Williams back will only make that better. And when all the pieces are fully healthy and in place, this could be the best defensive line the Jets have put on the field in more than 30 years.

“When you’ve got a family full of sharks, man, you’re all going to eat,” Williams said. “That’s how I look at it.”

The good news is they’re all pretty hungry, too.