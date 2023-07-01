Who will return punts and kicks for Jets with Braxton Berrios in Miami?

Sep 11, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks running back Xavier Gipson (2) waits on tight end Keshon Williams (87) and offensive tackle Zach Ingram (71) to block against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

In 2021, Braxton Berrios had a breakout season as a return specialist and was eventually named as an all-pro. The Jets signed him to a two-year extension, and he looked set to continue within that role for at least a few more seasons.

However, they opted to release him after an underwhelming 2022 campaign.

This leaves the Jets without an obvious candidate to return punts and kicks in 2023. They do have several candidates, though, so let’s review who could be the most likely options to win these roles.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Punt returns

The Jets brought in two veteran receivers during the offseason with experience of fielding punts at the NFL level in Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb, although in each case they’ve been doing less of this in recent seasons. They could be valuable options if the Jets don’t have room to activate a specialist every week though.

Cobb has only really been a part-time return man since his first two seasons, but has been willing to step into that role when required. He returned four punts for 37 yards last year. At this stage of his career, Cobb might not be a dynamic playmaker in the return game, but he can at least be a safe pair of hands.

Hardman returned six punts for 55 yards in eight games last season and averages nine yards per return for his career. However, he signed a one-year deal with the Jets with the goal of expanding his offensive role, so ending up with a key role on special teams might not be an idea he’s altogether keen on.

Advertisement

If the team does elect to activate a specialist, the other players on the team with punt return experience are undrafted rookie receiver Xavier Gipson, veteran receiver Diontae Spencer and defensive back Craig James.

Gipson’s college film is intriguing and his production at Stephen F. Austin was spectacular. He averaged over 20 yards per punt return with four touchdowns in his college career.

Spencer has excelled at the CFL level but also had a few years with the Broncos as their return specialist. He was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2019 and had the best numbers of his career, including an 83-yard touchdown, in 2020.

James is a long shot to make the roster but did return punts in college and also during preseason action earlier on in his career.

Advertisement

In theory, Garrett Wilson could also do this in an emergency, and he does regularly catch punts in practice having posted underwhelming numbers as a return man at Ohio State. His role on offense makes him too essential to risk on special teams, though.

New York Jets running back Zonovan Knight (27) rushes against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half. / Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff returns

The Jets don’t necessarily have to use the same player to return kicks and punts, but they could choose to do so. Berrios was more of a punt return specialist when he first joined the Jets, but they fed him kickoff return duties as well and he grew into the role.

From the punt return candidates mentioned above, it’s worth noting that Spencer and Gipson’s kickoff return numbers are less impressive than their punt return numbers, and while Hardman and Cobb had some success on kickoffs earlier on in their career, Hardman hasn’t done this full-time since 2019 and Cobb hasn’t done it at all since 2012. Could there be some other candidates on the roster to handle these roles, though?

Advertisement

Running backs Zonovan Knight and Israel Abanikanda could add value by taking on the kickoff return role. Each has breakaway speed and can be a threat to break a long return. Knight averaged 27 yards per kickoff return in 2020 and 34 in 2021, then broke a 52-yarder in preseason as a rookie with the Jets. He only returned one kick in regular season action last year though. Abanikanda had a 98-yard touchdown return at Pitt, but this was actually his only 25-plus yard return on 19 attempts, so he needs to improve his consistency.

Running back Michael Carter posted good numbers as a kickoff returner at North Carolina in 2019, but when given a few opportunities to do this in preseason, he underwhelmed. Still, the Jets could give him another shot at this role if he doesn’t win the backup running back role behind Breece Hall.

Defensive backs Brandin Echols and Michael Carter II each returned kickoffs in college but seem like unlikely candidates to get in the return game mix in 2023.

Other players with limited experience of returning kicks, mostly at the collegiate level, include undrafted rookie receiver TJ Luther, safety Ashtyn Davis and futures signing Malik Taylor, but these may all be considered long shots to make the final roster.

The final possibility is that the Jets’ 2023 return specialist isn’t even on their roster yet. Berrios himself was a late waiver claim so perhaps the Jets will consider going down that route again.