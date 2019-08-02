Return to practice remains up in the air for Andrew Luck

No Colts players are practicing on Friday as the team has an off day, but most of them will be back on the field on Saturday.

It’s unknown at this point if quarterback Andrew Luck will be in that group. Luck has not practiced the last three days because of the calf injury that he picked up during offseason work and head coach Frank Reich said that he plans to talk to Luck on Friday about when he might return to practice.

In the meantime, Luck has been participating in walkthroughs with the first team offense and throwing with quarterback guru Tom House to stay sharp.

“He’s getting some good work,” Reich said, via the Indianapolis Star. “First of all, some good rehab, and then he’s inside throwing with Tom House, that’s been really good. He’s put some of that on tape, so we have a chance to look at that, and that’s been really positive.”

However positive that’s been, anything other than a full practice schedule for Luck is going to create some discomfort about the quarterback’s condition.