Return of Packers LT David Bakhtiari unlikely on Sunday vs. Seahawks

The return of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari will likely be delayed at least another week. Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Bakhtiari will be listed as doubtful to play on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

“It’s going to be day to day. He’s going to be doubtful for the game. But we’re going to take it one day at a time with him, and it’s just part of the process,” LaFleur said Friday.

Bakhtiari tore his ACL on Dec. 31 of last year and hasn’t played in a game since Week 16 of 2020.

The Packers activated Bakhtiari from the PUP list on Wednesday. He was a limited participant at Thursday’s practice but wasn’t available on Friday.

“Not a setback, just part of the process,” LaFleur said.

Bakhtiari has been practicing with the team in some capacity since Oct. 20. LaFleur said the team is focused on “workload management” and helping Bakhtiari build confidence in playing to his best ability.

“A player coming off that type of injury, it’s the confidence, and you get that confidence by going through practice and stacking those days back to back to back,” LaFleur said.

If Bakhtiari can’t play, the Packers would ask Elgton Jenkins to stay at left tackle for another week. He has been excellent on the left side over seven starts in 2021.

The Packers play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium next week.

