Return of 'The Match': Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson to face Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers faced off in January when the Green Bay Packers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship game. But their competition isn't over.

Brady and Rodgers will compete on opposing teams in the return of TNT's "The Match" on July 6. Brady is pairing up with recent PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson, and Rodgers is teaming up with Bryson DeChambeau, 2020 U.S. Open champion and the recent subject of an angry Brooks Koepka interview.

Mickelson & Brady 🆚 DeChambeau & Rodgers



The Match Returns July 6. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/kRp88oEVM9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2021

There have been three other versions of "The Match." The first saw Mickelson square off with Tiger Woods in 2018, and when they played a rematch in May 2020, they invited Brady and Peyton Manning to join them. The third edition was held in Nov. 2020 and featured Mickelson, Manning, Charles Barkley and Steph Curry.

When Brady and Mickelson teamed up against Manning and Woods last year, he and Phil emerged victorious. You can already tell that Brady wants to remain undefeated.

Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson. @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it 🤣 https://t.co/f1DQsFn41U — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 26, 2021

Under normal circumstances, Rodgers might respond on Twitter. But he's currently busy vacationing in Hawaii with his fiancée Shailene Woodley, actor Miles Teller, and his wife Keleigh Teller. From the looks of things, they're all having a great time.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are taking their competition from the football field to the golf course. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

