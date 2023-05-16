The return of Mason Rudolph could mean the end of Mitch Trubisky

On Monday the news came out that quarterback Mason Rudolph was planning to re-sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This isn’t exactly a surprising move as Rudolph has drawn no real attention in free agency. But his return could mean even bigger things for the team, especially Mitch Trubisky.

Trubisky came into the offseason locked in as the team’s backup quarterback but was hardly happy about it. Trubisky made some backhanded comments about the team leaving little doubt he would enjoy an opportunity to go somewhere else and earn a starting job. But initially, the front office stuck to the story they were committed to Trubisky, even beyond the 2023 season.

But now, with an experienced backup in the fold, all that could change. If the Steelers release prior to June 1, they will save $8 million against the salary cap. That could go a long way toward adding another free agent or two who could help the Steelers this season. A veteran edge rusher, depth at offensive tackle or even a coverage inside linebacker would benefit the team more than Trubisky with Rudolph on the roster.

More Steelers Wire News!

Steelers planning to re-sign QB Mason Rudolph Free agent LB Kwon Alexander visiting Steelers on Monday J.J. Watt crushes the dream of Steelers fans: 'I will not be playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers'

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire