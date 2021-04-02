Return of Love, Dellavedova gives Cavs hope for playoff push

  Cleveland Cavaliers' Matt Dellavedova, left, ties up Philadelphia 76ers' Shake Milton for a jump ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
  Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers' Mike Scott (1) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Return of Love, Dellavedova gives Cavs hope for playoff push

Cleveland Cavaliers' Matt Dellavedova, left, ties up Philadelphia 76ers' Shake Milton for a jump ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
CLEVELAND (AP) They've been teammates on a historic championship team and counted on to lead some really bad ones. Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova were also linked this season by injuries that kept them off the court for months.

They came back Thursday night - together.

''Kind of serendipitous,'' Love said.

And, just maybe, in time to save the Cavaliers' season.

Love and Dellavedova made their long-delayed returns in Cleveland's 114-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Although it was the Cavs' fourth straight loss, fifth in six games and dropped them to 17-31, the game also felt something like a restart for a young team ravaged by injuries.

With Love spacing the floor, Cleveland's offense looked more in sync, even dangerous. He scored 13 points in the first quarter and played 20 minutes in just his fifth game this season.

And with Dellavedova diving for loose balls in his season debut and first game in more than a year, there was a level of needed toughness. Of course, there were some of the same usual problems - turnovers, forced shots and a third-quarter meltdown - that have plagued the Cavs.

But with Love and Dellavedova out there, they looked better.

''They make their teammates better and they make their teammates comfortable,'' coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. ''They know they can depend on them and they know they can lean on them. That makes us better as a group because they can make plays in critical moments.

''Obviously, we've got to get there, get their minutes up a little bit so they can play more in the third and fourth quarter, which will be helpful. But our guys are learning to play with them and watching two pros, two high-level pros at that.''

Love's return ended one of the most frustrating junctures of the five-time All-Star's career.

He severely strained his calf in late December, missed 33 games and returned in March only to suffer a setback, the result of scar tissue breaking down. Love could have stopped there, but he was determined to salvage his season.

He drained a 3-pointer on his first shot and made his next two. On each trip down the court, the 32-year-old rediscovered some of old joy.

''It just made me so happy to go out there and just play basketball,'' he said. ''That was the first thing I said, after my first blow was just man, I just missed the game so much.''

His minutes are expected to increase in coming games.

''I felt a lot more like myself,'' he said. ''I'm obviously not there yet, but I knew that I was coming into this game. I felt confident that I could get in some sort of a rhythm.

Love will likely play more on Saturday night in Miami, where the Cavs have lost 19 straight. Now that he's back, Love insists he never lost confidence that he'd be able to return and contribute at a high level.

''I'm not gonna let that doubt creep into my head,'' he said. ''Adversity makes us stronger. Like, I truly believe that.''

Dellavedova does, too.

His hard-nosed play has resulted in a history of head injuries. And in December he sustained a concussion in Cleveland's exhibition opener. The 30-year-old's symptoms were so severe he was unable to attend games. His wife, Anna, had to put away some of their baby boy's noisy toys so as not to bother Dellavedova.

Once around his teammates again, Dellavedova became an extension of the coaching staff and helped young guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. He also underwent an appendectomy, further delaying his comeback.

As always, many of Dellavedova's contributions - zero points, five assists in 16 minutes - on Thursday didn't show up in the box score. He buckled down on defense, threw himself into a pile to force a jump ball and jawed at a couple of the Sixers.

''It just goes to show you his commitment, his dedication, but what intelligence can bring to the game,'' Bickerstaff said. ''His mind wasn't off for 13 months. When you play the way that he plays and you think the game that way that he thinks it, you can have an impact. Toughness on the defensive end, leadership, he's always a bonus.

''He's the ultimate teammate and team player.''

Love called Dellavedova ''the lifeblood of this team,'' and now that the two remaining members from Cleveland's 2016 championship team are back, the Cavs - just three games behind Chicago for the final play-in spot - are feeling a little feisty.

''The East is pretty tight and we should have goals to at least get into the play-in games, get into the playoffs,'' Dellavedova said. ''That's the biggest thing we have to talk about now. There's 24 games left, let's make a run and have something to compete for.''

    As that fabled 17-year-old amateur who finished fourth at The Open, it is fair to say that Justin Rose knows a bit about youth golf and turning prodigy into glory and that is why he is the perfect champion to headline the Telegraph Junior Golf Championship. It is also why the sport and its wannabes should listen when he warns about the current obsession with power. Rose goes into next week's Masters acutely aware that there is a burgeoning and bludgeoning revolution taking place as the young guns storm the elite. Bryson DeChambeau is at its vanguard and the reigning US Open will once again arrive in Georgia attempting to reduce Amen Corner to a few “Hail Marys!”. The bombs of DeChambeau and the likes of Matthew Wolff and Cameron Champ will no doubt explode into the headlines and catch the attention of juniors with their sights set on an eye-stretching future. But Rose would like to ask them a few questions. “Is it the short term or the long term that they are thinking of when it comes to their time as a professional?” he says. “Because with some of these swings nowadays, I’m not sure it can be both.” Those lucky ones who qualify for the finals of the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship at Walton Heath in October will get to meet the former world No 1 in person and benefit from his major-winning experience. “I will certainly advise caution if they are dead set on emulating what they see on TV, with these 200mph ball speeds and 400-yard drives” he says. “Because we are dealing with a lot of unknowns and we don’t know yet the toll this will take on the body. The more force we generate, the more force the body has to absorb. The torque is incredible. “If you look at my generation — say me, Adam Scott and Sergio [Garcia] — we are probably the first wave that’s grown up with the fitness and physio side and I kind of feel we're in the sweet spot, the way we approached the game in the last 20 years, focusing on our mobility and flexibility and looking at the big picture. And I think our best golf could well be in front of us, as weird as that is to say with us all in our 40s. “Whereas I feel like that the generation coming up behind us is pushing the limit much harder than than we did from a physical point of view and even though science is improving and we are understanding more and more about the body, eventually those aggressive motions have to take their impact. "If it carries on like this and if everyone coming out here is looking for the power game, then maybe careers will get shorter and there won’t be players in their 40s still able to compete at the top of the sport. “Apart from the physical issues that might be suffered, I think that would be a huge shame. Watching Westy [Lee Westwood] and Bryson going at it at Bay Hill [last month] was great because you had a 48-year-old taking on a 27-year-old. That sort of battle between the generations is unique to golf. “Westy and what he has done in the last year and a half is a huge inspiration. It’s a great part of what I love about golf. Lee is playing with wisdom and experience and gratitude. They are powerful words, but there is something so noble about it. That longevity and endless hunger should be celebrated and it is. That is my concern with this drive for length — the professional male game could lose all that.”