Return of a Legend: Terre Haute celebrates grand opening of Larry Bird Museum

May 30—Larry Bird fans from near and far gathered in downtown Terre Haute Thursday to see the basketball icon in person and help celebrate the grand opening of the Larry Bird Museum.

"It's always good to be back here," Bird said, to crowd applause. "I want to thank everyone that had anything to do with putting this museum together."

Thousands of kids will visit the museum, and if just one is inspired to excel at basketball or other sports, and is successful, "It's done its job," Bird said.

He gave special credit to fans.

"My journey started over 40 years ago. It's not a journey you go alone," he said. "We won together, we lost together. We stayed together and here we are again today."

Bird, acknowledging he's not someone who likes to speak in front of large crowds, said he does it "because of the love and respect I've always had for my fans and the love and respect they've shown me back."

He also told the crowd gathered outside on Wabash Avenue, "Today is a special day for me because you are here. If you were not here, it means nothing. Thank you and God bless each and every one of you."

As he concluded, the enthusiastic crowd chanted, "Larry, Larry, Larry."

The museum, an endeavor of the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board, is located inside the Terre Haute Convention Center on Wabash Avenue near Eighth Street.

Prior to the ceremony, the Blue Angels — which are in town for the Terre Haute Air Fair this weekend — flew in formation overhead, and a skywriter wrote "Bird 33," the number he wore for both the Indiana State University Sycamores and the Boston Celtics of the NBA.

Some fans wore green Celtics jackets or jerseys with the number 33, while others wore T-shirts reminiscent of Bird's days at Indiana State University. One shirt read, "I'm a Bird watcher."

Fans came from several states including Vermont, Florida and Kentucky. A resident of Canada will be touring the museum Friday.

Among speakers during the opening ceremony was Mayor Brandon Sakbun, who also serves as treasurer of the Capital Improvement Board.

"We are here to celebrate a legend. A man who brought Indiana to the forefront of basketball greatness," Sakbun said. "Larry soared to heights that many can only dream of ... He showed the nation that the basketball school in this state starts with ISU."

Chris Switzer, the CIB's president, described the museum's opening as a testament to the collaboration and dedication of the community.

"This was a long time coming," Switzer said. "It was tough to get to this point, and we're here today." The goal is for the museum to be a destination of visitors to Terre Haute.

Terri Conley, vice president of the CIB and a co-chair of the museum committee, said the museum tells Bird's inspirational story, from his early days in French Lick to his NBA career.

The museum includes images, quotes and displays; never-seen-before interviews; memorabilia and interactive experiences.

Visitors can test their basketball knowledge by answering trivia questions and they have an opportunity to shoot a free throw "with some advice from the legend himself," Conley said.

She said it's taken teamwork to get the museum open.

But she gave special thanks to the person who made it possible — Larry Bird.

"We are forever grateful that you chose the heart of downtown Terre Haute to tell your story," Conley said.

Greg Gibson, a longtime friend of Bird, introduced the former Sycamore who in 1979 lead the basketball team to the NCAA Championship game.

Gibson described Bird as "a true basketball icon, a living legend and a dear friend."

"I'm very excited to see the Larry Bird Museum become a reality for Terre Haute, the state of Indiana and basketball enthusiasts everywhere," Gibson said. "This museum is not only a tribute to his greatness on the court, but a testament to the impact he's had on the lives of so many."

Gibson added, "Nobody played the game like Larry Bird, and I'm not sure anyone ever will again."

The museum opened its doors to special guests on Thursday and will open to the public on Friday.

For the public opening, people must reserve a time slot in advance through the museum's website, larrybirdmuseum.com.

There is no charge, something Bird himself required, Conley said.

The grand opening festivities Thursday included a downtown HoopsFest, a street fair, complete with music, food trucks, inflatables and a three-on-three basketball tournament featuring local high school athletes.

The museum's establishment was made possible through the collection of the Vigo County food and beverage tax, which primarily supports tourism and the arts within Vigo County.

It also was made possible through contributions and personal connections of Max and Greg Gibson with Larry Bird.

