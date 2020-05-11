Return of #ICYMI Monday

Even as things slow down a bit, plenty of things happen from Friday afternoon through Monday morning. And there’s a chance you’ll be missing it, while not at work and otherwise, well, not at work.

So here’s a look at what you may have missed this weekend, with a link to each relevant PFT story.

Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland will no longer have to worry about potential foot odor in confined spaces.

In a deadline-driven business, the deadline to watch for Dallas and Dak is July 15.

The Cowboys have ruled out removing the franchise tag from Dak Prescott and replacing it with a Water-Pik.

Replay review for pass interference is dead; what will replace it?

Brett Favre disputes the contention that he stopped short of fulfilling the obligations he assumed in return for a $1.1 million payment.

NCAA president Mark Emmert says there can’t be college football without open college campuses, but the definition of the term “open college campuses” means may lead to some tap dancing.

Thanks to the pandemic, Las Vegas could end up collecting home teams like ssssilver dollars.

The Bundesliga’s back, baby.

The NFL’s teams can’t have a collective record better than 256-256. Unless it can.

The Bears didn’t talk to QB Deshaun Watson before the 2017 draft. Unless they did.

The Bears are out of the Larry Warford chase; it’s not clear whether they were ever even in.

The 49ers are pressed up against the salary cap, which means you can put a wrapper on their offseason moves.

One of the reasons for the San Fran cap squeeze — RB Jerick McKinnon — is moving toward a critical phase go his rehab.

Jets LB C.J. Mosley thinks trading S Jamal Adams would be crazier than the Yankees trading Jay Buhner.

The Bengals have begun talking to RB Joe Mixon about making him rich enough to buy a box of vintage TV Guides.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin believes that the league should continue to adhere to the notion no facilities will open until all of them can.

The man who said he’s not going to be the Alabama coach thinks that the guy who became the Giants coach has a much better chance of succeeding than million-to-one.

The Jets had interest in a certain redheaded quarterback who signed with the Cowboys instead.

The Jaguars have found a backup quarterback who is lankier than Tommy Tune.

America’s Team is still Team America.

Aldon Smith remains grounded; he could be moving toward changing his status.

The Patriots and Bucs don’t play at the same time until December 20; the league says it’s a coincidence.

Steelers RB Anthony McFarland Jr. also hopes to be Le’Veon Bell Jr.

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence intends to pump up his sack numbers.

The Bengals will proceed at QB with Joe Burrow, Ryan Finley, and Jake Dolegala.

Notorious former NFL DE-turned-UFC sideshow Greg Hardy fought in front of all teams that have shown interest in his services over the past four years — and it helped him.

Former Ravens WR Steve Smith thinks that the emphasis on the running game will distract from the development of the passing game.

For high school and youth football, the pandemic is creating a backlog of helmets to be reconditioned.

