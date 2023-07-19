Return to football still a question mark for Arkansas cornerback Quincey McAdoo

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman provided the latest update on injured cornerback Quincey McAdoo on Wednesday.

McAdoo, who was injured in a car wreck on Interstate-49 in May, hurt his neck and little has been known about the extent of the injury. Pittman said McAdoo has been rehabbinng and there’s a “great chance” he can return to his former self.

“Whether it’s for me to say that he’ll have an opportunity to play this year would probably be premature on that,” Pittman said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

McAdoo was Arkansas’ star of the secondary last year, albeit in only about a fourth of the season. The now-sophomore from Clarendon High moved from wide receiver during the season and immediately became the Hogs’ best defender in the backfield. He had 30 tackles in just five games at the end of the regular season while also intercepting two passes.

“We’re just hoping that he can come back and live a normal, full life, and if that happens to have football in it, then so be it,” Pittman said.

More Arkansas football!

Uh-oh. Former Arkansas coach Chad Morris is back in big-time college football

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire