Return of Elgton Jenkins to provide ‘big boost’ for Packers offensive line

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t ready to put a timeline on Elgton Jenkins’ official return to the field and he isn’t predetermining the position he’ll eventually play, but the Pro Bowler coming off the PUP list certainly provides a more optimistic outlook for the Packers offensive line entering the regular season.

Jenkins, who tore his ACL in Week 11 last year, came off the PUP list and practiced in a limited capacity on Sunday.

“That’ll be a big boost when he is fully cleared, to help us out,” LaFleur said Sunday. “There’s not too many guys who are, number one, as talented as he is, but also as versatile as he is. You can put him anywhere on that line.”

Jenkins, a 2020 Pro Bowler at guard, now has roughly a month to get ready for the Week 1 opener against the Minnesota Vikings. At the very least, Jenkins coming off the PUP list now opens the door to him starting at a spot along the offensive line come Sept. 11 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

LaFleur said “everything is on the table” in terms of his return.

“This is the next step, and we’re excited to get him back out there in individual, and being able to do some walkthrough stuff,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur and the Packers will have options.

In the preseason opener, the starting offensive line was Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan Jr. at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jake Hanson at right guard and Royce Newman at right tackle. The starting five – and rookie Zach Tom – all played well enough in front of Jordan Love after some rough patches to open training camp.

Once Jenkins is back in the fold, any of the options below make some sense:

– Jenkins could play left tackle, moving Nijman over to the right side and shifting Newman inside to right guard.

– Jenkins could play right tackle, moving Newman inside to guard.

– Jenkins could play right guard, allowing Newman or Tom to play right tackle.

– Jenkins could play left guard, moving Runyan over to right guard.

Offensive tackle is the more valuable position, and Jenkins proved he can play at a high level on the edges while starting eight games at left tackle last season. The team’s expected return of David Bakhtiari – and Nijman’s confidence level on the left side – suggests the right side might be his best fit. But if Tom develops into a capable tackle option, Jenkins could go back inside, where he was dominant to start his NFL career.

It’s all a waiting game now. The Packers don’t need to speed up the process, but there is a certain allure to having Jenkins in the lineup come Week 1 in Minnesota.

“He’ll be ready when he’s ready. We’re not going to rush him back, I’ll tell you that right now,” LaFleur said.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire