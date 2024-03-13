Will return of 'critical components' mean Spurs finish as they started?

Expert view

It has taken a very long time, but Tottenham are finally back to where they were in the autumn.

The critical components of that tremendous, buccaneering start to the campaign have all finally returned and are working in concert.

Ange Postecoglu has been coping with plenty of key absentees since that remarkable night against Chelsea when it seemed dozens of things went wrong.

James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have returned from those bad injuries and are once again two of the Premier League's outstanding players - though the latter was forced off in the win at Aston Villa so we await the extent of that problem.

The vital players who then went away for international tournaments are back - Son Heung-min, Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma - have returned and become hugely influential once again.

The last two pieces in this puzzle are full-backs Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie, whose critical importance to this team only really becomes apparent when they are not there.

For the first time since beating Brighton on 10 February, they were both included and the team looked comfortable, balanced and formidable at Villa Park.

If you add all this to Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner starting to find their feet in the absence of Richarlison, Spurs really do look like a side capable of finishing the season as strongly as they started it.