Return of Anthony Barr a key upgrade for Vikings defense

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVE CAMPBELL
·3 min read
FILE - Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) drops into coverage against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, in this Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, file photo. Barr is back on the field with the Vikings, having recovered from a torn pectoral muscle that ruined his 2020 season and adjusted his contract to help the team's salary cap management and speed up his next foray into free agency. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings initiated an aggressive makeover of their defense this year, following a collapse so severe it triggered a December declaration from veteran coach Mike Zimmer that the group was the worst he's ever had.

One of the enhancements for 2021 is a player who never left: four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Anthony Barr.

He's back from a torn pectoral muscle that ended his 2020 season in the second game, and his presence on the field ought to be as vital as any of the newcomers.

“I was able to reflect and realize I’m very blessed and still very fortunate to be in this situation that I am and to take advantage of the time because it is precious and it is fleeting,” Barr said Wednesday.

Only safety Harrison Smith and wide receiver Adam Thielen have been with the Vikings longer than Barr, the first draft pick of the Zimmer era that started in 2014. His impact over seven seasons has not always matched his keen intelligence and enviable skills, but last year it became clear that Barr is one of those players who's immediately missed when he's gone.

Zimmer pushed hard for the Vikings to re-sign Barr in 2019 when he became a free agent. Barr was so intent on staying he backed out of a verbal commitment to the New York Jets after a sleepless night, once the Vikings increased their contract offer.

Pressed hard against the salary cap this offseason, the Vikings had to cut stalwarts Riley Reiff and Kyle Rudolph among others to create space for other signings. Barr was in danger of joining them, but he agreed to void the final two years of his deal and take a pay cut of a little more than $2 million for this season. The team gained nearly $9 million in cap charge savings this year by doing so, and in turn Barr gets to be eligible for free agency again in 2022. He'll make $10 million this season through salary and bonuses.

“I didn’t want my last game being the one in which I got hurt and then missing an entire year. I didn’t want that to be my last memory as a Minnesota Viking,” Barr said.

The Vikings began on-field practice this week, opening their drills at team headquarters Wednesday to reporters, and their attendance rate was high. Barr was one of several veterans with workout bonuses tied to participation in the sessions.

The highest-profile player among only a handful of absences was defensive end Danielle Hunter, another key cog the Vikings had to play without in 2020. He hurt his neck during training camp and never returned to the field.

There's a contract matter that'll need to be addressed, with the $72 million deal that Hunter signed three years ago now well below the market rate for star pass rushers. There's no telling how this will play out. Hunter, for his part, has not been available to the media for an interview in 13 months.

“I’ve spoken to him a few times this offseason,” Barr said. “He’s going about things the way he thinks he needs to, and I support him 100 percent. He’s a friend and obviously an incredible player, and we’d love to have him whenever he does decide it’s time to show up and get back to work. I know he’s grinding and working and feeling great. We’ll accept him with open arms when he comes back.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Panthers bring on DL Frank Herron once again

    Panthers bring on DL Frank Herron once again

  • Home Prices Accelerated the Most Since 2005. Don’t Expect Them to Slow Down Soon.

    Prices grew 13.3% annually in March, according to Case-Shiller. Other data due out this week will offer clues about whether the housing supply crunch will continue.

  • USWNT expect midfielder Julie Ertz back from knee injury in time for Tokyo Olympics

    Julie Ertz was starter on both the 2015 and 2019 World Cup champion teams, and leads USWNT in minutes played this year, appearing in all seven games

  • NFL raises salary cap to record figure for the 2022 season

    It's the largest year-to-year increase in history

  • Report: Pochettino could make shock Tottenham return

    Mauricio Pochettino could make a shock return to Tottenham, as the Argentine boss is reportedly a serious option as Spurs’ new boss.

  • LSU in final four running for 5-star quarterback

    LSU has decisions to make for the future of the quarterback position.

  • NCAA tournament star Drew Timme will return to Gonzaga next season

    Gonzaga will be loaded with talent once again next season.

  • Who Does Peter King Think Is the NFL’s Worst Team?

    In a recent piece, veteran NFL scribe Peter King, who now calls NBC Sports home after spending more than three decades at Sports Illustrated, did his version of Power Rankings for all 32 NFL teams. Not surprising: King has the Kansas City Chiefs, who have made the Super Bowl for two straight seasons, and the […] The post Who Does Peter King Think Is the NFL’s Worst Team? appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Cowboys hire Ben McAdoo as a consultant

    Former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo is back in the NFC East. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys have hired McAdoo as a consultant. The move reunites McAdoo and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. McAdoo joined McCarthy’s first Packers staff in 2006 as the tight ends coach and then moved to coaching [more]

  • New hedge funds bask in Exxon's climate spotlight

    The successful board challenge against Exxon Mobil Corp casts a spotlight on two recently launched sustainability-focused investment firms that took opposite sides in the high-stakes battle: Engine No. 1 and Inclusive Capital Partners. Engine No. 1 set the spark in January by formally nominating four directors to Exxon's board, accusing it of not moving fast enough to diversify away from fossil fuels. Inclusive Capital Partners sided with Exxon after its founder Jeffrey Ubben joined the energy giant's board in March, and argued it was already working with the company to improve its technology in areas such as carbon capture.

  • At least 9 dead after mass shooting at San Jose rail yard

    A gunman at a transit station in San Jose, California, on Wednesday morning opened fire, killing at least eight victims, local authorities confirmed, noting the alleged suspect was also dead.The latest: President Biden ordered White House flags, and those of public buildings and grounds "throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions," to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims through sunset this Sunday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“When our deputies went through the door, initially he was still firing rounds. When our deputy saw him, he took his life,” Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith told reporters Wednesday afternoon. Deputies “were going through hallways saying, ‘Sheriff’s office!’ He knew at that time that his time for firing shots was over.”At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deputy Russell Davis confirmed that "deputies did not exchange gunfire" with the shooter, and for now officials believe the shooter's death was "self-inflicted."Davis noted the attack resulted in “multiple major injuries.”Authorities have emphasized the investigation is ongoing and all findings remain "preliminary" at this time.What we know: Davis said the assailant was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara, the biggest county in the Bay Area. How the shooter died remains undetermined according to County Sheriff Laurie Smith, per AP. The shooting took place around 6:30am local time at the VTA, a "transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard," per AP. It is not yet known whether the attack took place indoors or outdoors.Davis explained that explosives were found on the scene after the shooting and a bomb squad is investigating. Smith added the area has been "cordoned off" and doesn't currently pose a threat to the public.Both the suspected shooter and several victims were VTA employees, local officials said. Authorities have not yet named the suspect.The shooter's motive, as well as the type of weapon used, are still not yet known, officials said.VTA confirmed that a family reunification center has been set up for employees and families where grief counseling will be available.What they're saying: “A horrible tragedy has happened today, and our thoughts and love go out to the VTA family,” VTA board chairman Glenn Hendricks said at a news conference.San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said at a press conference: "This is a horrific day for our city, and it's a tragic day for the VTA family."Cindy Chavez, Santa Clara County supervisor: “These folks were heroes during COVID-19, the buses never stopped running, VTA didn’t stop running. They just kept at work, and now we’re really calling on them to be heroes a second time to survive such a terrible, terrible tragedy."Vice President Kamala Harris: "The facts are still revealing themselves but it is absolutely tragic. It's absolutely tragic. I have family that lives in San Jose. I've worked for many many years with the mayor of San Jose and the police department and my prayers and my thoughts for all those families."California Gov. Gavin Newsom: “It begs the question, what the hell is going on in the United States of America?” He emphasized that it's time for the country to "deal with endemic of gun violence.”President Biden: "Every life that is taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation. We can, and we must, do more."Of note: There will be a vigil for the victims Thursday at 6pm PT at San Jose City Hall, Liccardo announced at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.The big picture via AP: "The bloodshed comes in a year that has seen a sharp increase in mass killings as the nation emerges from pandemic restrictions that closed many public places and kept people confined to their homes."This is a breaking story. Please check back for more details.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'What the hell is going on in the United States of America?' Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks about San Jose shooting that killed 8 victims

    'What the hell is going on in the United States of America?' Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks about San Jose shooting that killed 8 victims

  • Canada wins; Britain has 1st regulation victory since 1962

    Adam Henrique had two goals and an assist and Canada beat Norway 4-2 on Wednesday night in the world hockey championship for its first victory in four games. Connor Brown added a goal and two assists, Andrew Mangiapane also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 13 saves. Canada moved into a tie with Norway for sixth place in Group B. Canada has never failed to advance from group play in the event.

  • If Angels can't win, Shohei Ohtani would not need to look far

    If the Angels can't turn it around and contend, Shohei Ohtani could take a trip up the I-5 in free agency, Bill Shaikin writes.

  • Tom Brady trolls Aaron Rodgers with Twitter memes ahead of 'The Match'

    Tom Brady absolutely destroyed Aaron Rodgers with a thread of memes on Twitter ahead of "The Match" golf event, and we're here for it.

  • Soccer-Conte leaves Inter after agreeing contract termination

    ROME (Reuters) -Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has terminated his contract one year early just days after leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years, the club said on Wednesday. Conte, who joined Inter in May 2019, agreed to depart after Italian media reported he had been left unhappy with plans to reduce investment and cut costs due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent," read a club statement.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • Chris Paul dismisses Frank Vogel calling his play dirty: 'We're just playing basketball'

    “I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.

  • NBA betting: Lakers underdogs in Game 1; Can we trust the Knicks?

    Sunday's NBA picks against the spread.

  • Count 'em! MLB hits 20,000 players when Godoy debuts for M's

    There was a big number reached in Major League Baseball during the San Diego Padres' 16-1 blowout over Seattle, and it had nothing to do with runs. Because when Mariners backup catcher José Godoy made his big league debut Friday night, he became the 20,000th player in MLB history. There was no fanfare at Petco Park when Godoy came in to catch in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Mariners trailing 12-1.