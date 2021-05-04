Retro Rundown: 2021 Darlington throwback paint schemes

The Retro Rundown returns a bit earlier this year.

That’s because after six years paired with the Southern 500, NASCAR Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway has moved to the track’s new spring weekend.

Here’s a look at the various throwback paint schemes that Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series teams will race this weekend at “The Lady in Black” …

CUP SERIES

Quin Houff, No. 00 Starcom Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by John Andretti’s 1996-1997 RCA Ford

In commemoration of John Andretti, we've designed and sponsored a replica of his Ford Thunderbird RCA paint scheme in the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway May 7-9. 🏎️💨 It's a replica of the paint scheme of the RCA car he raced in the 1990s. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/BYHwmjDrdU — StarCom Racing (@StarcomRacing) May 3, 2021

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Kyle Larson’s first-ever go-kart

Ryan Newman, No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

Throwback inspired by sponsor Kohler Power’s 1976 SCCA national championship scheme

Are you ready for throwback this weekend?! @KOHLERPower and @RyanJNewman are throwing it back this weekend @TooToughToTame to the Kohler Generators' 1976 SCCA National Championship Scheme. Take a look! pic.twitter.com/2JjLpuSc6E — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) May 3, 2021

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Story continues

Throwback inspired by Alan Kulwicki’s 1992 championship-winning Hooters Ford

This throwback scheme is awesome 🔥 Can't wait to rep the iconic throwback @HootersRacing scheme in @TooToughToTame pic.twitter.com/IUskTSU8xr — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) March 30, 2021

Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Throwback inspired by Mark Martin’s 2000 Winn-Dixie Ford

A scheme right out of 2000. @Aric_Almirola and the @SmithfieldBrand No. 10 will be bringing the heat in a way that will make Mark Martin proud. pic.twitter.com/KeIwBfasYz — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) April 28, 2021

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Throwback inspired by Slick Johnson’s 1983 Seamless Gutter Machine Buick

You voted and we listened! Take a look at @dennyhamlin’s @SportClips throwback paint scheme for @TooToughToTame. The red-and-white design honors the late Julius “Slick” Johnson, a South Carolina native that competed in the #NASCAR Cup series during the 1980s. #sportclipsthrowback pic.twitter.com/NwLxCNMUGE — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) April 26, 2021

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Throwback inspired by Ryan Blaney’s 2010 PASS series late model car

This scheme brings back some memories for me and dad. Not the flashiest thing out there but that’s how I like it. @AdvanceAuto @TooToughToTame pic.twitter.com/ST6ye7yG9w — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) April 29, 2021

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Throwback inspired by A.J. Foyt’s IndyCar paint scheme

This number carries the weight of legends. @ChaseBriscoe_14's AJ Foyt throwback dips deep into the history of our iconic number, paying homage to the heroes that drove it before him. #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/qGUDnzrpCn — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 4, 2021

James Davison, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Dick Johnson’s 1989-90 Redkote Steel Tubing Ford

As a fellow Australian, I am proud to bring back Dick Johnson’s NASCAR scheme from 1989-‘90 at Darlington. I grew up watching Dick racing his iconic #17 car during his illustrious career in V8 Supercars. Today my cousin, @will_davison, races the #17 car for Dick Johnson Racing. pic.twitter.com/azwvSaVTE6 — James Davison (@JD33Davison) April 30, 2021

Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Celebrating the 80th anniversary of team sponsor M&Ms

🚨 THROWBACK UNVEIL 🚨 Check out @KyleBusch's @mmschocolate throwback design for @TooToughToTame, which celebrates M&M’S 80th anniversary. The design includes an old-school Yellow and Red, alongside the iconic M&M’S lentils and a special 80th anniversary message. pic.twitter.com/P8ewTcUW51 — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) April 20, 2021

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

A lot of guys on our team and I have some great memories with matte black cars, so we’re taking that and putting an @AutoOwnersIns spin on it for @TooToughToTame this year. #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/wtdAxZbn3v — Martin Truex Jr. (@MartinTruex_Jr) April 27, 2021

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Throwback inspired by Mario Andretti’s Ferrari 312B from his first Formula 1 win in 1971

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Throwback inspired by Wendell Scott’s paint scheme

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Neil Bonnett’s 1987-88 Valvoline Pontiac

What a throwback.@WilliamByron is honoring Neil Bonnett – who would have turned 75 this year – with this @Valvoline paint scheme at @TooToughToTame. #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/bigMDPexIo — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) April 27, 2021

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Throwback inspired by Bill Elliott’s 1985 Daytona 500-winning Coors Ford

This weekend at @TooToughToTame, @Mc_Driver, @fr8auctions and @brave_wyatt will give a nod to Bill Elliot’s 1985 #Daytona500 winning livery on the No. 34 Ford Mustang! pic.twitter.com/SeABcxepIv — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) May 3, 2021

Ryan Preece, No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by crew chief Trent Owens’ 2002 Dickies Ford F-150

We’re paying tribute to one of our own. Check out the @EatLiquidGold scheme @RyanPreece_ will run @TooToughToTame – a throwback to the No. 15 truck driven by CC @wtrentowens at Darlington in 2002! #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/ItZkAEMp0S — JTG Daugherty Racing (@JTGRacing) April 30, 2021

Anthony Alfredo, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Throwback inspired by Alan Kulwicki’s 1985 Hardee’s Ford

Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Car is dedicated to the mother of car owner Gene Haas.

Ross Chastain, No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Hut Stricklin’s 1993 McDonald’s Ford

Erik Jones, No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by John Andretti’s 1999 STP Pontiac

A special throwback to commemorate a special win, this one's for John 💙 Here's @Erik_Jones' No. 43 @OriginalSTP Chevy for @TooToughToTame, a tribute to John Andretti's race-winning ride at Martinsville in 1999! #CheckIt4Andretti | #NASCARThrowback | #RPMotorsports pic.twitter.com/KjApHCE3yX — Richard Petty Motorsports (@RPMotorsports) May 3, 2021

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by crew chief Greg Ives’ super late model

Josh Bilicki, No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Throwback inspired by Lennie Pond’s 1979 Burger King Oldsmobile

Next month at @TooToughToTame, we’re honoring the late Lennie Pond with this throwback paint scheme to match his Burger King car. As always, @insuranceking_ knocked it out of the park with this one. Read about it below. 👇👇https://t.co/XrQ1Cp8IC9 pic.twitter.com/MXy3ruE2O7 — Josh Bilicki (@joshbilicki) April 14, 2021

Justin Haley, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Robert Pressley’s 2001 Jasper Engines Ford

BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Throwback inspired by Joe Weatherly’s 1963 Darlington-winning Pontiac

This paint scheme is special to founding member of Live Fast Motorsports, @Joefalk33, as he and his brother grew up around Joe Weatherly and fondly remember being around "Little Joe" as a child.#NASCAR | #TooToughToTame pic.twitter.com/gguXdEFoVT — Live Fast Motorsports (@teamlivefast) May 3, 2021

XFINITY SERIES

Jeffrey Earnhardt, No. 0 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by grandfather Dale Earnhardt’s 1996 GM Goodwrench/Atlanta Olympics Chevrolet

'@JEarnhardt1 will honor his grandfather, Dale Earnhardt, at @TooToughToTame. His paint scheme resembles the car Dale drove in the 1996 All-Star Race, promoting the Olympics in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/0lz39J1KW1 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) April 21, 2021

Michael Annett, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Inspired by Darrell Waltrip’s 1979 Gatorade Chevrolet

Myatt Snider, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by his grandfather’s Grand National driven by Jimmie Lewallen

#NASCARThrowback Honoring his family legacy, @MyattSnider is throwing it back to his grandfather's No. 2 car which was driven by Jimmie Lewallen in the Grand National Series. 👏@TaxSlayer | @TooToughToTame pic.twitter.com/AbEi3qjIZs — RCR (@RCRracing) May 4, 2021

Ryan Vargas, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Mark Martin’s 1994 Valvoline Ford

‼️THROWBACK TIME‼️ I’m so excited to announce a new partnership with Myrtle Beach, SC’s @Monarch_Roofing and do so in STYLE. With the new partnership, we’re bringing one of my favorite drivers @MarkMartin, 1994 paint scheme back to life for #NASCARThrowback weekend! pic.twitter.com/gGQ3qMWp4d — Ryan Vargas (@RyanVargas_23) April 23, 2021

Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Inspired by Dale Earnhardt’s 2000 GM Goodwrench Service Plus/Tasmanian Devil Chevrolet

The @GoodHumor Man is on the loose! Be on the lookout @tootoughtotame on May 8! pic.twitter.com/H5H9JlZ25r — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) April 15, 2021

Josh Berry, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s 2001 Pepsi 400-winning Budweiser Chevrolet

Jeb Burton, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by father Ward Burton’s 1995 MBNA Pontiac

After becoming a first-time winner on Saturday, @JebBurtonRacing will run a throwback scheme at @TooToughToTame honoring his father, @WardBurtonWBWF. He'll sport the same look that Ward took to victory lane during his first @NASCAR Cup Series win in 1995! 🏁#NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/SMQUvbmXnn — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) April 26, 2021

Justin Haley, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Blake Koch’s 2014 LeafFilter Ford

Matt Jaskol, No. 13 MBM Motorsports Toyota

Throwback inspired by Mike Skinner’s 1991 Glidden Paints Chevrolet

🚨CAR REVEAL🚨

How about this for a Throwback?! Our @NASCAR_Xfinity Darlington Car! Back in the #13 with title partner @liftkits4less 🙌🏼This paint scheme comes from 1991 with team owner Thee Dixon driven by Mike Skinner. BEYOND grateful 🙏🏼 What’s everyone think?? #FLES let’s Go! pic.twitter.com/SacXFWrb7C — Matt Jaskol (@MattJaskol) April 30, 2021

Colby Howard, No. 15 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by father Rodney Howard’s 1982 late model car

#NASCARThrowback NEWS: @ColbyHoward16 will honor his father, Rodney Howard, who drove this paint scheme to 8 wins while racing late models at Greenville-Pickens Speedway in the 1980's! Read more HERE: https://t.co/DYa5UpgMvo#TeamJDM | #NASCAR | #XfinitySeries pic.twitter.com/XeOmS7MOFU — JD Motorsports w/ Gary Keller (@JDMotorsports01) May 3, 2021

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by AJ Allmendinger’s 2014 Scott/Kingsford Chevrolet

For @AJDinger's 2021 #NASCARThrowback scheme, Kaulig Racing will be throwing back to 2014! His @Hyperice scheme will look a bit different this weekend as it honors his first-ever @NASCAR Cup Series victory that came at @WGI in August 2014!#MoveBetter | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/IuuART2Cg6 — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) May 3, 2021

Daniel Hemric, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Throwback inspired by Red Farmer’s Long-Lewis Ford

So pumped to share this throwback scheme honoring Red Farmer, part of @NASCARHall’s class of 2022. Red’s grandson, Charlie Brock, is the lead mechanic on our Poppy Bank Toyota. Both Red & Charlie have dedicated their lives to this sport. Very happy to honor them!#TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/xrOTqtSCTw — Daniel Hemric (@DanielHemric) May 3, 2021

Harrison Burton, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Throwback inspired by father Jeff Burton’s No. 29 Holiday Inn Chevrolet

Brandon Gdovic, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

Throwback inspired by Kyle Petty’s 1997 Hot Wheels Pontiac

Tommy Joe Martins, No. 44 Martins Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Rich Bickle’s 1999 Lucky Dog/10-10-345 Pontiac

Kyle Weatherman, No. 47 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Richard Petty

Mike Harmon Racing & @KyleWeatherman

along with @WolfpackRacing3

pay tribute to Richard Petty for the @TooToughToTame throwback weekend featuring @PitViperShades https://t.co/ZtGco8RAmV — Mike Harmon Racing (@mhrracing) May 4, 2021

Jade Buford, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Dan Gurney’s 1970 All-American Racers Plymouth Barracuda (Trans-Am series)

NEWS: Big Machine Racing to honor legendary racer Dan Gurney with special throwback paint scheme at @TooToughToTame. Full story: https://t.co/RULrOpbaql#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/M7w1XQSftN — Big Machine Racing (@bigmchnracing) April 13, 2021

Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Dale Jarrett’s 2006 UPS Ford

Timmy Hill, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford

Throwback inspired by Rusty Wallace’s 2004 Duraflame Dodge

Brandnon Brown, No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Dale Jarrett’s 2002 UPS Ford

Here it is! Your first look at @brandonbrown_68’s throwback paint scheme for @TooToughToTame that gives a nod to @DaleJarrett’s 2002 UPS livery!📦 Race Advance: https://t.co/N2pgIdgsnt#WhatCanBrandonBrownDoForYou? pic.twitter.com/5hV73n0hlq — Brandonbilt Motorsports (@BMSRaceTeam) May 4, 2021

Bayley Currey, No. 74 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Bobby Allison’s 1981 Tuf-Lon car

Josh Williams, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Rusty Crews’ Figure-8 race car

We're throwing it back and honoring a friend this year at @TooToughToTame for the @NASCAR Throwback Weekend! Our No. 92 will celebrate Rusty Crews and his hot rod from back in the day! #NASCAR | #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/iduTtRaqVB — Josh Williams (@Josh6williams) April 29, 2021

Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Throwback inspired by Tony Stewart’s 1999 Home Depot Pontiac

Let's party like it's 1999. @rileyherbst is ready to throw it back to @TonyStewart's '99 rookie year classic. pic.twitter.com/nz4blVaHBU — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) April 29, 2021

Ryan Ellis, No. 99 BJ McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by grandfather Vic Ellis’ 1950s dirt car

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 David Gilliland Racing Ford

Throwback inspired by Ford GT’s first endurance win in the 1966 Rolex 24 at Daytona

.@HailieDeegan's ride for @TooToughToTame is a nod to the @Ford GT's first endurance win at the 1966 @DAYTONA 24 Hour Continental race. pic.twitter.com/MqasGpUx7e — David Gilliland Racing (@dgr_racing) May 3, 2021

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Jason Leffler’s 2002 Team ASE/Carquest Dodge

Kris Wright, No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Ron Hornaday Jr. Truck.

Kris Wright in the 02 is throwing it back to Ron Hornaday, Jr.’s 6 truck for Darlington. Go vote. 🔥https://t.co/gBlO9U9Sfp #TeamKris #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/HzVO2WolH6 — Kris Wright 🏁 NASCAR (@KrisOnNASCAR) May 4, 2021

Jordan Anderson, No. 3 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Mark Martin’s 1982 Apache Stove car (future father-in-law Larry McReynolds was Martin’s crew chief that season)

Still smiling about the opportunity we had today at the SC Governors Mansion with Gov. @henrymcmaster to unveil our @TooToughToTame throwback scheme honoring @LarryMac28 first Cup race with @markmartin! 🏁🏁 pic.twitter.com/WadkFihtO1 — Jordan Anderson (@j66anderson) April 28, 2021

Cory Roper, No. 04 Roper Racing Ford

Throwback inspired by the TechNet scheme Bobby Hamilton drove in 2005.

NEWS: Roper Racing will be throwing it back with TechNet Professional Automotive Service at @TooToughToTame The TechNet scheme was driven by the late Bobby Hamilton in 2005. #NASCARThrowback @Carquest pic.twitter.com/BFN0lgqa7B — Roper Racing (@RoperRacingTeam) May 3, 2021

Derek Kraus, No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Toyota

Throwback inspired by Michael Waltrip’s 2003 Daytona 500-winning NAPA Chevrolet

MHR To Run 2003 @NAPAKnowHow Paint Scheme In @TooToughToTame Throwback Race

Commemorating DEI Entry @MW55 Drove To Victory In Daytona 500#NASCARThrowbackhttps://t.co/zkooTECnRg pic.twitter.com/fCHkar0tHE — Bill McAnally Racing (@BMR_NASCAR) April 21, 2021

Spencer Boyd, No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Jack Sprague’s 2007 Con-Way Freight Toyota

Throwback weekend is one of my favorite and I’m so excited that @credit_mri is jumping in on the history. Driving a paint scheme that 3 time truck series champion Jack Sprague made famous! https://t.co/OKiltfgrI2 pic.twitter.com/KTX7OchRuk — Spencer Boyd (@SpencerBoyd) May 3, 2021

Zane Smith, No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Glen Wood’s 1957 Ford Sunliner

Chase Purdy, No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Davey Allison’s 1981 Sims Bros. Construction car

Timothy Peters, No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Bobby Hamilton’s 2003 Darlington Truck race-winning Square D Dodge

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 GMS Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Ricky Bobby’s Wonder Bread Chevrolet from the movie “Talladega Nights”

Danny Bohn, No. 30 On Point Motorsports Toyota

Throwback inspired by Michael Waltrip’s Country Time Lemonade Pontiac

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Throwback inspired by 1998 NASCAR Atlantic Seaboard Regional Champion Charles Powell III

NEWS: @ToddGilliland_ will be throwing back to the livery of the 1998 NASCAR Atlantic Seaboard Regional Champion, Charles Powell III who won the regional Late Model Stock title while racing for Ricky Benton and the @BlacksTire team! Press Release: https://t.co/YbSBg73JE2 pic.twitter.com/CV90JJXKhj — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) May 4, 2021

Ryan Truex, No. 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by sponsor Marquis Hot Tubs

Erik Darnell, No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by the sponsor Erik Darnell drove for when he won in 2007 and ’08

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota

Throwback inspired by Tim Richmond‘s 1986 Folgers Chevrolet

🚨 We’re super excited to unveil our @TooToughToTame THROWBACK @ToyotaRacing Tundra for Friday’s race! We’ve chosen to salute a true @NASCAR legend for this one! Huge thanks to https://t.co/FnPHsMYQw7 for coming on board to make this a reality! #timrichmond #moonshinemachine pic.twitter.com/okoQiPqpcH — Stewart Friesen (@StewartFriesen) May 3, 2021

Timmy Hill, No. 56 Hill Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Kenny Irwin’s 1998 Raybestos Ford

Darlington is next week, time to roll out our Kenny Irwin throwback! What does everyone think about our @liftkits4less Silverado? pic.twitter.com/IcuiCqwHH4 — Timmy Hill (@TimmyHillRacer) April 28, 2021

Read More About NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run Richmond Xfinity race on Sept. 11 Early odds for Darlington list Denny Hamlin as favorite NASCAR Power Rankings: Martin Truex Jr. takes over No. 1

Retro Rundown: 2021 Darlington throwback paint schemes originally appeared on NBCSports.com