Retro Rundown: 2021 Darlington throwback paint schemes
The Retro Rundown returns a bit earlier this year.
That’s because after six years paired with the Southern 500, NASCAR Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway has moved to the track’s new spring weekend.
Here’s a look at the various throwback paint schemes that Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series teams will race this weekend at “The Lady in Black” …
CUP SERIES
Quin Houff, No. 00 Starcom Racing Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by John Andretti’s 1996-1997 RCA Ford
In commemoration of John Andretti, we've designed and sponsored a replica of his Ford Thunderbird RCA paint scheme in the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway May 7-9. 🏎️💨 It's a replica of the paint scheme of the RCA car he raced in the 1990s. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/BYHwmjDrdU
— StarCom Racing (@StarcomRacing) May 3, 2021
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Kyle Larson’s first-ever go-kart
Back to his racing roots.#NASCARThrowback | @TooToughToTame pic.twitter.com/WOTCerx9C8
— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) April 29, 2021
Ryan Newman, No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
Throwback inspired by sponsor Kohler Power’s 1976 SCCA national championship scheme
Are you ready for throwback this weekend?! @KOHLERPower and @RyanJNewman are throwing it back this weekend @TooToughToTame to the Kohler Generators' 1976 SCCA National Championship Scheme. Take a look! pic.twitter.com/2JjLpuSc6E
— Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) May 3, 2021
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Alan Kulwicki’s 1992 championship-winning Hooters Ford
This throwback scheme is awesome 🔥
Can't wait to rep the iconic throwback @HootersRacing scheme in @TooToughToTame pic.twitter.com/IUskTSU8xr
— Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) March 30, 2021
Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Throwback inspired by Mark Martin’s 2000 Winn-Dixie Ford
A scheme right out of 2000. @Aric_Almirola and the @SmithfieldBrand No. 10 will be bringing the heat in a way that will make Mark Martin proud. pic.twitter.com/KeIwBfasYz
— Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) April 28, 2021
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Throwback inspired by Slick Johnson’s 1983 Seamless Gutter Machine Buick
You voted and we listened! Take a look at @dennyhamlin’s @SportClips throwback paint scheme for @TooToughToTame. The red-and-white design honors the late Julius “Slick” Johnson, a South Carolina native that competed in the #NASCAR Cup series during the 1980s. #sportclipsthrowback pic.twitter.com/NwLxCNMUGE
— Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) April 26, 2021
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Throwback inspired by Ryan Blaney’s 2010 PASS series late model car
This scheme brings back some memories for me and dad. Not the flashiest thing out there but that’s how I like it. @AdvanceAuto @TooToughToTame pic.twitter.com/ST6ye7yG9w
— Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) April 29, 2021
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Throwback inspired by A.J. Foyt’s IndyCar paint scheme
This number carries the weight of legends. @ChaseBriscoe_14's AJ Foyt throwback dips deep into the history of our iconic number, paying homage to the heroes that drove it before him. #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/qGUDnzrpCn
— Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 4, 2021
James Davison, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Dick Johnson’s 1989-90 Redkote Steel Tubing Ford
As a fellow Australian, I am proud to bring back Dick Johnson’s NASCAR scheme from 1989-‘90 at Darlington.
I grew up watching Dick racing his iconic #17 car during his illustrious career in V8 Supercars. Today my cousin, @will_davison, races the #17 car for Dick Johnson Racing. pic.twitter.com/azwvSaVTE6
— James Davison (@JD33Davison) April 30, 2021
Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Celebrating the 80th anniversary of team sponsor M&Ms
🚨 THROWBACK UNVEIL 🚨
Check out @KyleBusch's @mmschocolate throwback design for @TooToughToTame, which celebrates M&M’S 80th anniversary. The design includes an old-school Yellow and Red, alongside the iconic M&M’S lentils and a special 80th anniversary message. pic.twitter.com/P8ewTcUW51
— Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) April 20, 2021
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
A lot of guys on our team and I have some great memories with matte black cars, so we’re taking that and putting an @AutoOwnersIns spin on it for @TooToughToTame this year. #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/wtdAxZbn3v
— Martin Truex Jr. (@MartinTruex_Jr) April 27, 2021
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Throwback inspired by Mario Andretti’s Ferrari 312B from his first Formula 1 win in 1971
Talk about a complete surprise tonight on #NASCAR #RaceHub! Pumped to run this @MarioAndretti inspired @shellracingus Mustang at @TooToughToTame on May 9th!#NASCARThrowback | @FordPerformance pic.twitter.com/ijtlBKxXCW
— Joey Logano (@joeylogano) April 8, 2021
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Throwback inspired by Wendell Scott’s paint scheme
This Sunday, we honor Wendell Scott because progress started here. @bubbawallace @root_insurance @WendellScott_34 pic.twitter.com/v4JYdW9FxE
— 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) May 4, 2021
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Neil Bonnett’s 1987-88 Valvoline Pontiac
What a throwback.@WilliamByron is honoring Neil Bonnett – who would have turned 75 this year – with this @Valvoline paint scheme at @TooToughToTame. #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/bigMDPexIo
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) April 27, 2021
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Throwback inspired by Bill Elliott’s 1985 Daytona 500-winning Coors Ford
This weekend at @TooToughToTame, @Mc_Driver, @fr8auctions and @brave_wyatt will give a nod to Bill Elliot’s 1985 #Daytona500 winning livery on the No. 34 Ford Mustang! pic.twitter.com/SeABcxepIv
— Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) May 3, 2021
Ryan Preece, No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by crew chief Trent Owens’ 2002 Dickies Ford F-150
We’re paying tribute to one of our own. Check out the @EatLiquidGold scheme @RyanPreece_ will run @TooToughToTame – a throwback to the No. 15 truck driven by CC @wtrentowens at Darlington in 2002! #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/ItZkAEMp0S
— JTG Daugherty Racing (@JTGRacing) April 30, 2021
Anthony Alfredo, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Throwback inspired by Alan Kulwicki’s 1985 Hardee’s Ford
.@anthonyalfredo’s No. 38 Ford Mustang will pay tribute to Alan Kulwicki’s 1985 Hardee’s paint scheme this weekend at @TooToughToTame!@fr8auctions @brave_wyatt#FRMWeCare pic.twitter.com/GDcOFxAqDE
— Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) May 3, 2021
Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Car is dedicated to the mother of car owner Gene Haas.
This one's for you, Margaret Haas. pic.twitter.com/We6IMgvC74
— Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 3, 2021
Ross Chastain, No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Hut Stricklin’s 1993 McDonald’s Ford
1993, meet 2021. 🍟@RossChastain | @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/b9CpnjElDq
— Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) May 3, 2021
Erik Jones, No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by John Andretti’s 1999 STP Pontiac
A special throwback to commemorate a special win, this one's for John 💙
Here's @Erik_Jones' No. 43 @OriginalSTP Chevy for @TooToughToTame, a tribute to John Andretti's race-winning ride at Martinsville in 1999! #CheckIt4Andretti | #NASCARThrowback | #RPMotorsports pic.twitter.com/KjApHCE3yX
— Richard Petty Motorsports (@RPMotorsports) May 3, 2021
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
.@StenhouseJr will mix old and new school @TooToughToTame next week with the @kroger @tide ride that gives a nod to @RickyCraven32! #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/uSEjMi2D3p
— JTG Daugherty Racing (@JTGRacing) April 29, 2021
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by crew chief Greg Ives’ super late model
.@Ives_Greg dedicates himself to the #Ally48's success.🏁 This is our @TooToughToTame tribute to his history as a true ally. #NASCARthrowback pic.twitter.com/K5k5bojtmY
— Ally Racing (@allyracing) April 20, 2021
Josh Bilicki, No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Throwback inspired by Lennie Pond’s 1979 Burger King Oldsmobile
Next month at @TooToughToTame, we’re honoring the late Lennie Pond with this throwback paint scheme to match his Burger King car. As always, @insuranceking_ knocked it out of the park with this one. Read about it below. 👇👇https://t.co/XrQ1Cp8IC9 pic.twitter.com/MXy3ruE2O7
— Josh Bilicki (@joshbilicki) April 14, 2021
Justin Haley, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Robert Pressley’s 2001 Jasper Engines Ford
A Throwback and Mother’s Day! @Justin_Haley_ | @FOEGrandAerie pic.twitter.com/p4BXUSsQ8P
— Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) April 29, 2021
BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Throwback inspired by Joe Weatherly’s 1963 Darlington-winning Pontiac
This paint scheme is special to founding member of Live Fast Motorsports, @Joefalk33, as he and his brother grew up around Joe Weatherly and fondly remember being around "Little Joe" as a child.#NASCAR | #TooToughToTame pic.twitter.com/gguXdEFoVT
— Live Fast Motorsports (@teamlivefast) May 3, 2021
XFINITY SERIES
Jeffrey Earnhardt, No. 0 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by grandfather Dale Earnhardt’s 1996 GM Goodwrench/Atlanta Olympics Chevrolet
'@JEarnhardt1 will honor his grandfather, Dale Earnhardt, at @TooToughToTame.
His paint scheme resembles the car Dale drove in the 1996 All-Star Race, promoting the Olympics in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/0lz39J1KW1
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) April 21, 2021
Michael Annett, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Inspired by Darrell Waltrip’s 1979 Gatorade Chevrolet
Thirsty for a fresh @TooToughToTame throwback paint scheme? @gatorade and @pilotflyingj have you covered with @michaelannett’s tribute to @allwaltrip’s 1979 original. pic.twitter.com/c4bYvU06vK
— JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) April 27, 2021
Myatt Snider, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by his grandfather’s Grand National driven by Jimmie Lewallen
Honoring his family legacy, @MyattSnider is throwing it back to his grandfather's No. 2 car which was driven by Jimmie Lewallen in the Grand National Series. 👏@TaxSlayer | @TooToughToTame pic.twitter.com/AbEi3qjIZs
— RCR (@RCRracing) May 4, 2021
Ryan Vargas, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Mark Martin’s 1994 Valvoline Ford
‼️THROWBACK TIME‼️
I’m so excited to announce a new partnership with Myrtle Beach, SC’s @Monarch_Roofing and do so in STYLE.
With the new partnership, we’re bringing one of my favorite drivers @MarkMartin, 1994 paint scheme back to life for #NASCARThrowback weekend! pic.twitter.com/gGQ3qMWp4d
— Ryan Vargas (@RyanVargas_23) April 23, 2021
Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Inspired by Dale Earnhardt’s 2000 GM Goodwrench Service Plus/Tasmanian Devil Chevrolet
The @GoodHumor Man is on the loose! Be on the lookout @tootoughtotame on May 8! pic.twitter.com/H5H9JlZ25r
— JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) April 15, 2021
Josh Berry, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s 2001 Pepsi 400-winning Budweiser Chevrolet
NEWS: @joshberry and @tirepros to carry special @DaleJr throwback colors on the No. 8 Chevrolet @TooToughToTame. pic.twitter.com/E9DEHECRPk
— JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) March 23, 2021
Jeb Burton, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by father Ward Burton’s 1995 MBNA Pontiac
After becoming a first-time winner on Saturday, @JebBurtonRacing will run a throwback scheme at @TooToughToTame honoring his father, @WardBurtonWBWF.
He'll sport the same look that Ward took to victory lane during his first @NASCAR Cup Series win in 1995! 🏁#NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/SMQUvbmXnn
— Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) April 26, 2021
Justin Haley, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Blake Koch’s 2014 LeafFilter Ford
For @TooToughToTame's annual throwback weekend, @Justin_Haley_'s scheme will kick it back to 2014!@MattKaulig's award-winning company, @LeafFilter, made its @NASCAR debut on the No. 32 Cup car.#NASCARThrowback | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/6ctM2OUvpX
— Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) April 26, 2021
Matt Jaskol, No. 13 MBM Motorsports Toyota
Throwback inspired by Mike Skinner’s 1991 Glidden Paints Chevrolet
🚨CAR REVEAL🚨
How about this for a Throwback?! Our @NASCAR_Xfinity Darlington Car! Back in the #13 with title partner @liftkits4less 🙌🏼This paint scheme comes from 1991 with team owner Thee Dixon driven by Mike Skinner. BEYOND grateful 🙏🏼 What’s everyone think?? #FLES let’s Go! pic.twitter.com/SacXFWrb7C
— Matt Jaskol (@MattJaskol) April 30, 2021
Colby Howard, No. 15 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by father Rodney Howard’s 1982 late model car
#NASCARThrowback NEWS: @ColbyHoward16 will honor his father, Rodney Howard, who drove this paint scheme to 8 wins while racing late models at Greenville-Pickens Speedway in the 1980's!
Read more HERE: https://t.co/DYa5UpgMvo#TeamJDM | #NASCAR | #XfinitySeries pic.twitter.com/XeOmS7MOFU
— JD Motorsports w/ Gary Keller (@JDMotorsports01) May 3, 2021
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by AJ Allmendinger’s 2014 Scott/Kingsford Chevrolet
For @AJDinger's 2021 #NASCARThrowback scheme, Kaulig Racing will be throwing back to 2014!
His @Hyperice scheme will look a bit different this weekend as it honors his first-ever @NASCAR Cup Series victory that came at @WGI in August 2014!#MoveBetter | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/IuuART2Cg6
— Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) May 3, 2021
Daniel Hemric, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Throwback inspired by Red Farmer’s Long-Lewis Ford
So pumped to share this throwback scheme honoring Red Farmer, part of @NASCARHall’s class of 2022. Red’s grandson, Charlie Brock, is the lead mechanic on our Poppy Bank Toyota. Both Red & Charlie have dedicated their lives to this sport. Very happy to honor them!#TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/xrOTqtSCTw
— Daniel Hemric (@DanielHemric) May 3, 2021
Harrison Burton, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Throwback inspired by father Jeff Burton’s No. 29 Holiday Inn Chevrolet
THROWBACK 🚨 @deximaging and @HBurtonRacing joined forces to create this incredibly cool @TooToughToTame throwback, which honors @JeffBurton and his Holiday Inn scheme. #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/7tlzhhxPuF
— Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) April 30, 2021
Brandon Gdovic, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
Throwback inspired by Kyle Petty’s 1997 Hot Wheels Pontiac
Back to the 90’s we go!
Throwing it back to 1997 and honoring @kylepetty at @TooToughToTame with @comserveverizon / https://t.co/hVKANDh6te and @brandongdovic 🔥#DarlingtonThrowback | #SteakhouseElite200 | #TeamToyota | #SnapMobile pic.twitter.com/PrncHhlyLn
— Sam Hunt Racing (@Team_SHR26) April 16, 2021
Tommy Joe Martins, No. 44 Martins Motorsports Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Rich Bickle’s 1999 Lucky Dog/10-10-345 Pontiac
The photos have been developed!@TommyJoeMartins will pay tribute to Rich Bickle’s 1999 10-10-345 Lucky Dog paint scheme at @TooToughToTame with #CapitalCityHauling on board.#NASCARThrowback #SteakhouseElite200 pic.twitter.com/UjBvJD4GCq
— Martins Motorsports (@TeamMartins) April 12, 2021
Kyle Weatherman, No. 47 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Richard Petty
Mike Harmon Racing & @KyleWeatherman
along with @WolfpackRacing3
pay tribute to Richard Petty for the @TooToughToTame throwback weekend featuring @PitViperShades https://t.co/ZtGco8RAmV
— Mike Harmon Racing (@mhrracing) May 4, 2021
Jade Buford, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Dan Gurney’s 1970 All-American Racers Plymouth Barracuda (Trans-Am series)
NEWS: Big Machine Racing to honor legendary racer Dan Gurney with special throwback paint scheme at @TooToughToTame.
Full story: https://t.co/RULrOpbaql#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/M7w1XQSftN
— Big Machine Racing (@bigmchnracing) April 13, 2021
Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Dale Jarrett’s 2006 UPS Ford
Breaking News: 🚨🚨🚨@JClements51 teaming up with @AllSouthElectr1 to deliver one of the most well known paint schemes of the 2000’s. @DaleJarrett 2006 livery! #NASCARThrowback @TooToughToTame @XfinityRacing @NASCAR_Xfinity @Spartanburg1400 @whitetaildip #REGoodson pic.twitter.com/0ULxLKS0SS
— JeremyClementsRacing (@JCR_Clements51) April 27, 2021
Timmy Hill, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
Throwback inspired by Rusty Wallace’s 2004 Duraflame Dodge
We thought you might like some more throwback schemes for @TooToughToTame weekend. @TimmyHillRacer @liftkits4less
is throwing back to @RustyWallace #ThrowbackThursday #ThrowbackWeekend #LadyInBlack #TooToughToTame #JoinMBM pic.twitter.com/sDCy2Xe7kO
— MBM Motorsports (@MBMMotorsports) April 29, 2021
Brandnon Brown, No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Dale Jarrett’s 2002 UPS Ford
Here it is! Your first look at @brandonbrown_68’s throwback paint scheme for @TooToughToTame that gives a nod to @DaleJarrett’s 2002 UPS livery!📦
Race Advance: https://t.co/N2pgIdgsnt#WhatCanBrandonBrownDoForYou? pic.twitter.com/5hV73n0hlq
— Brandonbilt Motorsports (@BMSRaceTeam) May 4, 2021
Bayley Currey, No. 74 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Bobby Allison’s 1981 Tuf-Lon car
. @BayleyCurrey will be behind the wheel of the #BobbyAllison throwback car this weekend at Darlington Raceway!
Thanks to our wonderful partners | @SAVE22VETS & @ProvidingHopeVA#nascar | #TeamMHR | #throwback pic.twitter.com/RsuXtV2GUg
— Mike Harmon Racing (@mhrracing) May 3, 2021
Josh Williams, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Rusty Crews’ Figure-8 race car
We're throwing it back and honoring a friend this year at @TooToughToTame for the @NASCAR Throwback Weekend!
Our No. 92 will celebrate Rusty Crews and his hot rod from back in the day! #NASCAR | #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/iduTtRaqVB
— Josh Williams (@Josh6williams) April 29, 2021
Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Throwback inspired by Tony Stewart’s 1999 Home Depot Pontiac
Let's party like it's 1999. @rileyherbst is ready to throw it back to @TonyStewart's '99 rookie year classic. pic.twitter.com/nz4blVaHBU
— Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) April 29, 2021
Ryan Ellis, No. 99 BJ McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by grandfather Vic Ellis’ 1950s dirt car
🔥 @KeenParts X @ryanellisracing #DarlingtonThrowback | [Thread below for more info] pic.twitter.com/sQft2uAAKe
— BJ McLeod Motorsports (@TeamBJMcLeod) April 1, 2021
CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 David Gilliland Racing Ford
Throwback inspired by Ford GT’s first endurance win in the 1966 Rolex 24 at Daytona
.@HailieDeegan's ride for @TooToughToTame is a nod to the @Ford GT's first endurance win at the 1966 @DAYTONA 24 Hour Continental race. pic.twitter.com/MqasGpUx7e
— David Gilliland Racing (@dgr_racing) May 3, 2021
Sheldon Creed, No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Jason Leffler’s 2002 Team ASE/Carquest Dodge
Red, white and 2️⃣@sheldoncreed throwing it back to Jason Leffler's 2002 @NASCAR_Trucks scheme for @TooToughToTame.#WeAreGMS #NASCAR #NASCARThrowback #2Legit pic.twitter.com/pbBEGH1hjS
— GMS Racing (@GMSRacingLLC) April 30, 2021
Kris Wright, No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Ron Hornaday Jr. Truck.
Kris Wright in the 02 is throwing it back to Ron Hornaday, Jr.’s 6 truck for Darlington.
Go vote. 🔥https://t.co/gBlO9U9Sfp #TeamKris #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/HzVO2WolH6
— Kris Wright 🏁 NASCAR (@KrisOnNASCAR) May 4, 2021
Jordan Anderson, No. 3 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Mark Martin’s 1982 Apache Stove car (future father-in-law Larry McReynolds was Martin’s crew chief that season)
Still smiling about the opportunity we had today at the SC Governors Mansion with Gov. @henrymcmaster to unveil our @TooToughToTame throwback scheme honoring @LarryMac28 first Cup race with @markmartin! 🏁🏁 pic.twitter.com/WadkFihtO1
— Jordan Anderson (@j66anderson) April 28, 2021
Cory Roper, No. 04 Roper Racing Ford
Throwback inspired by the TechNet scheme Bobby Hamilton drove in 2005.
NEWS: Roper Racing will be throwing it back with TechNet Professional Automotive Service at @TooToughToTame The TechNet scheme was driven by the late Bobby Hamilton in 2005. #NASCARThrowback @Carquest pic.twitter.com/BFN0lgqa7B
— Roper Racing (@RoperRacingTeam) May 3, 2021
Derek Kraus, No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Toyota
Throwback inspired by Michael Waltrip’s 2003 Daytona 500-winning NAPA Chevrolet
MHR To Run 2003 @NAPAKnowHow Paint Scheme In @TooToughToTame Throwback Race
Commemorating DEI Entry @MW55 Drove To Victory In Daytona 500#NASCARThrowbackhttps://t.co/zkooTECnRg pic.twitter.com/fCHkar0tHE
— Bill McAnally Racing (@BMR_NASCAR) April 21, 2021
Spencer Boyd, No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Jack Sprague’s 2007 Con-Way Freight Toyota
Throwback weekend is one of my favorite and I’m so excited that @credit_mri is jumping in on the history. Driving a paint scheme that 3 time truck series champion Jack Sprague made famous! https://t.co/OKiltfgrI2 pic.twitter.com/KTX7OchRuk
— Spencer Boyd (@SpencerBoyd) May 3, 2021
Zane Smith, No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Glen Wood’s 1957 Ford Sunliner
No. 2️⃣1️⃣ looking clean for @TooToughToTame!@zanesmith77 with a tribute to Glen Wood’s 1957 scheme. #WeAreGMS #NASCAR #NASCARThrowback #inZane pic.twitter.com/aTEqikUxQH
— GMS Racing (@GMSRacingLLC) April 28, 2021
Chase Purdy, No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Davey Allison’s 1981 Sims Bros. Construction car
As good as gold! @chasepurdy12 throwing it back to Davey Allison's No. 23 circa 1981 for @TooToughToTame.@NASCAR_Trucks // @BamaBuggies #WeAreGMS #NASCAR #NASCARThrowback #PurdyFast #Team23 pic.twitter.com/T709hmUIdi
— GMS Racing (@GMSRacingLLC) April 27, 2021
Timothy Peters, No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Bobby Hamilton’s 2003 Darlington Truck race-winning Square D Dodge
NEWS: @Rackley_WAR HONORS BOBBY HAMILTON WITH THROWBACK SCHEME FOR @TooToughToTame.
LINK: https://t.co/X3gCfw5Fmb#NASCAR | #LiftKits4Less200 | @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/macBjO4pOK
— Rackley W.A.R. (@Rackley_WAR) April 29, 2021
Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 GMS Racing Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Ricky Bobby’s Wonder Bread Chevrolet from the movie “Talladega Nights”
With all due respect y'all, @TylerAnkrum is gonna do some driving at @TooToughToTame.@LIUNA // @NASCAR_Trucks #WeAreGMS #NASCAR #NASCARThrowback #TA26 #YourWorkforceSolutions pic.twitter.com/oK7igy4YKh
— GMS Racing (@GMSRacingLLC) April 27, 2021
Danny Bohn, No. 30 On Point Motorsports Toyota
Throwback inspired by Michael Waltrip’s Country Time Lemonade Pontiac
‼️THROWBACK RELEASE‼️ @DBohn659 will be throwing it back to @MW55 1989-90 Country Time scheme in the #NASCAR truck race this May @TooToughToTame.@NAMotorCar | @SierraDeltaDogs | @NASCAR_Trucks pic.twitter.com/Dv3sqCHkok
— On Point Motorsports (@OnPMotorsports) April 22, 2021
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Throwback inspired by 1998 NASCAR Atlantic Seaboard Regional Champion Charles Powell III
NEWS: @ToddGilliland_ will be throwing back to the livery of the 1998 NASCAR Atlantic Seaboard Regional Champion, Charles Powell III who won the regional Late Model Stock title while racing for Ricky Benton and the @BlacksTire team!
Press Release: https://t.co/YbSBg73JE2 pic.twitter.com/CV90JJXKhj
— Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) May 4, 2021
Ryan Truex, No. 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by sponsor Marquis Hot Tubs
Throwin’ it back to @MarquisSpas this weekend at @TooToughToTame!
Read more about our radical Marquis Racing machine 👉 https://t.co/53TtgJShu7
#NASCARThrowback #LiftKits4Less200 #TruckSeries #NASCAR #MarquisSpas #RyanTruex #GoRyan #FastestWayToRelax pic.twitter.com/gsWvNSBXfr
— ryan truex (@Ryan_Truex) May 4, 2021
Erik Darnell, No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by the sponsor Erik Darnell drove for when he won in 2007 and ’08
NEWS: Erik Darnell returns to the @NASCAR_Trucks this weekend @TooToughToTame in the No. 45 @NorthernTool Chevrolet
Read More: https://t.co/hh8xjD5chK pic.twitter.com/ReOhfHG3YY
— Niece Motorsports (@NieceMotorsport) May 4, 2021
Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota
Throwback inspired by Tim Richmond‘s 1986 Folgers Chevrolet
🚨 We’re super excited to unveil our @TooToughToTame THROWBACK @ToyotaRacing Tundra for Friday’s race!
We’ve chosen to salute a true @NASCAR legend for this one! Huge thanks to https://t.co/FnPHsMYQw7 for coming on board to make this a reality! #timrichmond #moonshinemachine pic.twitter.com/okoQiPqpcH
— Stewart Friesen (@StewartFriesen) May 3, 2021
Timmy Hill, No. 56 Hill Motorsports Chevrolet
Throwback inspired by Kenny Irwin’s 1998 Raybestos Ford
Darlington is next week, time to roll out our Kenny Irwin throwback! What does everyone think about our @liftkits4less Silverado? pic.twitter.com/IcuiCqwHH4
— Timmy Hill (@TimmyHillRacer) April 28, 2021
