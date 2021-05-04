Retro Rundown: 2021 Darlington throwback paint schemes

The Retro Rundown returns a bit earlier this year.

That’s because after six years paired with the Southern 500, NASCAR Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway has moved to the track’s new spring weekend.

Here’s a look at the various throwback paint schemes that Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series teams will race this weekend at “The Lady in Black” …

CUP SERIES

Quin Houff, No. 00 Starcom Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by John Andretti’s 1996-1997 RCA Ford

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Kyle Larson’s first-ever go-kart

Ryan Newman, No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

Throwback inspired by sponsor Kohler Power’s 1976 SCCA national championship scheme

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Alan Kulwicki’s 1992 championship-winning Hooters Ford

Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Throwback inspired by Mark Martin’s 2000 Winn-Dixie Ford

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Throwback inspired by Slick Johnson’s 1983 Seamless Gutter Machine Buick

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Throwback inspired by Ryan Blaney’s 2010 PASS series late model car

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Throwback inspired by A.J. Foyt’s IndyCar paint scheme

James Davison, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Dick Johnson’s 1989-90 Redkote Steel Tubing Ford

Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Celebrating the 80th anniversary of team sponsor M&Ms

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Throwback inspired by Mario Andretti’s Ferrari 312B from his first Formula 1 win in 1971

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Throwback inspired by Wendell Scott’s paint scheme

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Neil Bonnett’s 1987-88 Valvoline Pontiac

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Throwback inspired by Bill Elliott’s 1985 Daytona 500-winning Coors Ford

Ryan Preece, No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by crew chief Trent Owens’ 2002 Dickies Ford F-150

Anthony Alfredo, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Throwback inspired by Alan Kulwicki’s 1985 Hardee’s Ford

Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Car is dedicated to the mother of car owner Gene Haas.

Ross Chastain, No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Hut Stricklin’s 1993 McDonald’s Ford

Erik Jones, No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by John Andretti’s 1999 STP Pontiac

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by crew chief Greg Ives’ super late model

Josh Bilicki, No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Throwback inspired by Lennie Pond’s 1979 Burger King Oldsmobile

Justin Haley, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Robert Pressley’s 2001 Jasper Engines Ford

BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Throwback inspired by Joe Weatherly’s 1963 Darlington-winning Pontiac

 

XFINITY SERIES

Jeffrey Earnhardt, No. 0 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by grandfather Dale Earnhardt’s 1996 GM Goodwrench/Atlanta Olympics Chevrolet

Michael Annett, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Inspired by Darrell Waltrip’s 1979 Gatorade Chevrolet

Myatt Snider, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by his grandfather’s Grand National driven by Jimmie Lewallen

Ryan Vargas, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Mark Martin’s 1994 Valvoline Ford

Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Inspired by Dale Earnhardt’s 2000 GM Goodwrench Service Plus/Tasmanian Devil Chevrolet

Josh Berry, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s 2001 Pepsi 400-winning Budweiser Chevrolet

Jeb Burton, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by father Ward Burton’s 1995 MBNA Pontiac

Justin Haley, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Blake Koch’s 2014 LeafFilter Ford

Matt Jaskol, No. 13 MBM Motorsports Toyota

Throwback inspired by Mike Skinner’s 1991 Glidden Paints Chevrolet

Colby Howard, No. 15 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by father Rodney Howard’s 1982 late model car

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by AJ Allmendinger’s 2014 Scott/Kingsford Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Throwback inspired by Red Farmer’s Long-Lewis Ford

Harrison Burton, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Throwback inspired by father Jeff Burton’s No. 29 Holiday Inn Chevrolet

Brandon Gdovic, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

Throwback inspired by Kyle Petty’s 1997 Hot Wheels Pontiac

Tommy Joe Martins, No. 44 Martins Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Rich Bickle’s 1999 Lucky Dog/10-10-345 Pontiac

Kyle Weatherman, No. 47 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Richard Petty

Jade Buford, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Dan Gurney’s 1970 All-American Racers Plymouth Barracuda (Trans-Am series)

Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Dale Jarrett’s 2006 UPS Ford

Timmy Hill, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford

Throwback inspired by Rusty Wallace’s 2004 Duraflame Dodge

Brandnon Brown, No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Dale Jarrett’s 2002 UPS Ford

Bayley Currey, No. 74 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Bobby Allison’s 1981 Tuf-Lon car

Josh Williams, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Rusty Crews’ Figure-8 race car

Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Throwback inspired by Tony Stewart’s 1999 Home Depot Pontiac

Ryan Ellis, No. 99 BJ McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by grandfather Vic Ellis’ 1950s dirt car

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 David Gilliland Racing Ford

Throwback inspired by Ford GT’s first endurance win in the 1966 Rolex 24 at Daytona

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Jason Leffler’s 2002 Team ASE/Carquest Dodge

Kris Wright, No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Ron Hornaday Jr. Truck.

Jordan Anderson, No. 3 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Mark Martin’s 1982 Apache Stove car (future father-in-law Larry McReynolds was Martin’s crew chief that season)

Cory Roper, No. 04 Roper Racing Ford

Throwback inspired by the TechNet scheme Bobby Hamilton drove in 2005.

Derek Kraus, No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Toyota

Throwback inspired by Michael Waltrip’s 2003 Daytona 500-winning NAPA Chevrolet

Spencer Boyd, No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Jack Sprague’s 2007 Con-Way Freight Toyota

Zane Smith, No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Glen Wood’s 1957 Ford Sunliner

Chase Purdy, No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Davey Allison’s 1981 Sims Bros. Construction car

Timothy Peters, No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Bobby Hamilton’s 2003 Darlington Truck race-winning Square D Dodge

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 GMS Racing Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Ricky Bobby’s Wonder Bread Chevrolet from the movie “Talladega Nights”

Danny Bohn, No. 30 On Point Motorsports Toyota

Throwback inspired by Michael Waltrip’s Country Time Lemonade Pontiac

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Throwback inspired by 1998 NASCAR Atlantic Seaboard Regional Champion Charles Powell III

Ryan Truex, No. 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by sponsor Marquis Hot Tubs

Erik Darnell, No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by the sponsor Erik Darnell drove for when he won in 2007 and ’08

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota

Throwback inspired by Tim Richmond‘s 1986 Folgers Chevrolet

Timmy Hill, No. 56 Hill Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Kenny Irwin’s 1998 Raybestos Ford

