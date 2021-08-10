Major players in the retort packaging market are Amcor, Coveris, Sonoco, Mondi group, Berry Global (RPC Astrapak), Clondlakin, Tredegar, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Proampac, Huhtamäki Oyj, Clifton Packaging, Winpak, Ostuka Holdings, HPM Global, Avonflex, ALLIEDFLEX, Constantia Flexibles, Tetra Pak, Techni-Pak, Lithotype, Fujimori Kogyo, Pyramid Packaging, DNP America, Printpack, and Paharpur 3P.

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Retort Packaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128258/?utm_source=GNW





The global retort packaging market is expected to grow from $3.54 billion in 2020 to $3.69 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.28%. The growth is mainly due to the growing demand for food packaging. The market is expected to reach $4.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.04%.



The retort packaging market consists of the sales of retort packaging pouches, trays, and cartons, and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture retort packaging. The retort packaging is a type of packaging made from flexible plastic and metal foils and used to pack cooked or semi-cooked food, sealed and subsequently sterilized to create food packages that have an extended shelf life with no preservatives and refrigeration.



The main types of retort packaging are pouches, trays, cartons, others.Retort pouch is also known as reportable pouch that is a made using flexible plastic and metal foil and retort tray is a flat flexible structure made of plastic material.



This retort packaging is used in packaging food, beverages, and others.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow faster in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Retort packaging manufacturers are increasingly developing recyclable retort pouches to increase sustainable packaging across the globe.For instance, in January 2021, ProAmpac announced it has developed recycle ready retort pouch for pet and human food, this product is added to ProAmpac ProActive Sustainability product portfolio, a set of packaging solutions that are helping ProAmpac customer to meet their greener packaging goals.



Moreover, in September 2020, Amcor, a Switzerland-based packaging company, and Nestle, a Switzerland-based food and beverage company collaborated to develop a recyclable retort pouch for pet food.



In June 2019, Amcor, a Switzerland-based packaging company acquired Bemis Company, Inc. for a deal amount of $ 6.8 billion. The acquisition is expected to bring additional scale, footprint, research & development capabilities that strengthen Amcor industry value proportion, generate value to the shareholders, and deliver sustainable innovations for the environment. Bemis Company, Inc. is a USA-based packaging company that is engaged in manufacturing pressure-sensitive materials and flexible packaging products.



An increase in demand for ready-to-eat or ready meals across the globe is contributing to the growth of the retort packaging market.For instance, according to a survey done by the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) in January 2020, nearly 79% of Indian households prefer to have instant food due to time constraints.



Ready-to-eat or ready meals are packed using retort process, the food is pre-cooked, packed and sealed in a retort package and then heated to 250°F or 121°C for several minutes under high pressure to kill common occurring microorganisms to prevent the food from spoiling.Factors such as busy work-life and the rise in single households have boosted the demand for ready-to-eat meals.



For instance, in 2019, 14.6% of adults lived alone in the USA which has increased from 14.3% in 2018. The increase in demand for ready-to-eat or ready meals across the globe is driving the retort packaging market growth.



The countries covered in the retort packaging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128258/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



