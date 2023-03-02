Retooling the defensive line and adding speed in this Browns Mock Draft

The entire NFL world is in Indianapolis getting up close and personal with the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns will have a close eye on the defensive linemen and wide receiver drills. It’s also the chance for teams to talk to each other about possible trades as free agency kicks off in a couple of weeks.

The Browns have got to find a dynamic fast playmaker at wide receiver as well as retool the entire defensive line outside Myles Garrett. Let’s take a look at how the Browns do all this in this Cleveland Browns mock draft.

Trade: Browns get faster trading for Terrance Marshall Jr.

Browns target Terrance Marshall Jr

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers get: Round 3, Pick 98

Browns get: Terrace Marshall Jr. and 2024: 5th round pick

Depending on how the team views the wide receiver class or how the beginning of the draft falls the team could look to get more vertical via trade. A player like Terrace Marshall Jr. is exactly what the team is missing on offense. Marshall isn’t the superstar player some want but he has plenty of speed to blow the top off opposing defenses.

Round 2, Pick 42: Tuli Tuipulotu, Edge, USC

Browns Tuli Tuipulotu Terrace Marshall mock draft

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Versatility is king as the Browns look at a player in Tuli Tuipulotu who has plenty of experience playing both inside and outside on the defensive line. Checking in at 6-foot-4 290 pounds Tuipulotu has a good first step and the ability to switch from speed to power with good strength and athleticism. In his final season at USC, he totaled 13.5 sacks for the Trojans in 2022.

A player that showed great growth last season and showed more athleticism than previously meaning he might have even more inside him. Tuipulotu should provide flexibility at two different positions knowing he can play both inside and the outside on the defensive line.

Round 4, Pick 110: Karl Brooks, Defensive Tackle, Bowling Green

Browns Tuli Tuipulotu Terrace Marshall mock draft

Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Another player can play inside and outside on the defensive line with defensive tackle Karl Brooks from Bowling Green. At 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds Brooks has violent hands that he uses to rush the passer well. A strong player Brooks had 10 sacks this season in the MAC and is also an impressive athlete for his size.

Round 4, Pick 126: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Center, Michigan

Browns Tuli Tuipulotu Terrace Marshall mock draft

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

There are questions about the center room for the Browns and adding Olusegun Oluwatimi could be a great move for the team. An experienced player that shows his high football IQ at the line of scrimmage changing protections. A great pass blocker that has impressive hands and keeps his quarterback clean in the Big Ten.

Round 5, Pick 142: Trey Dean III, Safety, Florida

Browns Tuli Tuipulotu Terrace Marshall mock draft

Florida Gators safety Trey Dean III

Trey Dean has the skills and experience to play in the box, the slot, and as a deep free safety. His position versatility on day three of the draft goes a long way for a player that thrives in man coverage. Dean is a reliable blocker that is physical and not afraid of contact.

Round 5, Pick 144: Zack Kuntz, Tight End, Old Dominion

Browns Tuli Tuipulotu Terrace Marshall mock draft

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The former Penn State player has a big frame at 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds with long arms and a nice catch radius. There’s not a ton of production for the tight end but the measurable tools to be a quality player in the NFL. He needs to develop more as a blocker but getting to work with Bill Callahan could help draw out the potential in this player.

Round 6, Pick 190: Eric Gray, Running Back, Oklahoma

Browns Tuli Tuipulotu Terrace Marshall mock draft

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Gray is a big play waiting to happen with the ability to create in space and elude tacklers. He is a threat out of the backfield as a receiver and can line up out wide as well. A player that is elusive with good vision he has the skill set to spot start if needed.

Round 7, Pick 231: Dee Winters, Linebacker, TCU

Browns Tuli Tuipulotu Terrace Marshall mock draft

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dee Winters has the short-area quickness and recognition skills to make plays in the run game. He has good range and size that attacks downhill quickly on runners and backs out of the backfield. A good pass rusher as well had 7.5 sacks in his final season at TCU.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire