'Retiring at Wimbledon or Olympics would be fitting'

Andy Murray has won two Wimbledon titles and two Olympic gold medals [Getty Images]

Andy Murray says retiring at Wimbledon or the Paris Olympics would "be fitting" and he is unlikely to play at the US Open or Davis Cup later this year.

Britain's Murray, 37, said in February he was not planning to "play much past the summer".

However, the former world number one has not confirmed which will be his final tournament.

Speaking to BBC Sport at Queen's Club on Sunday, Murray said he still does not think he will continue past the Olympics.

Asked if he could play at the US Open or Davis Cup, Murray responded: "I don’t think so.

"Probably if I was going to finish my career I would rather finish at Wimbledon or an Olympic Games - to me that would probably be more fitting.

"I've had amazing experiences and memories from Wimbledon, but also being part of British Olympics teams."

Wimbledon, which Murray won in 2013 and 2016, takes place on the grass at the All England Club between 1-14 July.

Tennis at the Olympics is being held on the Roland Garros clay from 27 July to 4 August.

Murray is a two-time Olympic gold medallist, having won the singles at London 2012 and Rio 2016, and has been named in Team GB's squad for Paris.

"To get a chance to compete at a fifth one is a reason to stay motivated and continue playing," said the Scot of his Olympics prospects.

"Like I said, a lot of it is based on results and physically how I'm feeling as well."

After the Olympics, the US Open - the tournament where Murray won the first of his three major titles in 2012 - takes place on the New York hard courts from 26 August to 8 September.

Later in September, Great Britain play in the Davis Cup Finals group stage at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Murray is in the field for the Queen's Club Championships which start on Monday, with coverage on the BBC.

He said: "My plans haven't really changed. I'm not planning to playing much past this summer.

"I'll see how I feel in the next couple of weeks.

"There are lots of things to factor in to retirement from sport.

"I think in lots of careers, retirement is something you celebrate and people really look forward to that day – that's not something I feel. I love playing tennis.

"Ultimately, if physically you're not able to play to the level you want to, the results are not as you wish, those things factor into the decision."