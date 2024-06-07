Retiring Toni Kroos: This is how I want to be remembered

Departing Toni Kroos has confirmed how he wants to be remembered by Real Madrid fans.

Kroos has confirmed his intention to retire from professional football this summer after Euro 2024.

The veteran midfielder has opted against his previous decision to sign a contract extension in the Spanish capital despite pressure to do so.

His return to international football means an slight extension as Germany look to win the Euro 2024 title on home soil in the weeks ahead.

Kroos bowed out as a Real Madrid player with victory in the UEFA Champions League final over Borussia Dortmund and he is clear on his legacy in Madrid.

“I want them (the Real Madrid fans) to remember me as the 34-year-old Toni Kroos who ultimately played his best season at Real Madrid”, as per reports from Kicker, via Marca.

“I take it as a compliment that many people think it’s too soon.”

On the back of the Champions League final, Kroos was granted an extended break ahead of joining up with the Germany squad, ahead of their tournament opener against Scotland on June 14.