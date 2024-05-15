Retiring Steele one of seven Edinburgh departures

Edinburgh Rugby have confirmed seven players will leave the club at the end of the current season.

Viliame Mata (Bristol), Charlie Savala (Northampton), Luan de Bruin (Newcastle), Adam McBurney (Connacht) have all signed deals with new clubs, while Jamie Campbell will "pursue playing opportunities outside the UK".

WP Nel announced his decision to retire earlier this year, and Scott Steele will also hang up his boots this summer having struggled with injury throughout the current campaign.

“I’d like to thank all of our departing players for their contributions to Edinburgh Rugby during their time at the club," head coach Sean Everitt said.

"They’ve all been a valuable part of the squad and I wish them all the best in their future endeavours.

“We’re grateful for the effort and commitment that these players have shown throughout their time at Edinburgh. They’ve all played a role in the team’s success and we’ll miss them around the club dearly because of what they brought as individuals and players.

“On behalf of everyone at Edinburgh, I’d like to thank our seven departing players for their hard work and dedication. They’ve all been a pleasure to work with and will still have big roles to play as we aim to finish the season on a high note.”