Retiring Law 'an exceptional ambassador' for Scottish rugby

Scotland women's head coach Bryan Easson says Sarah Law is an "inspiration to young athletes" as the fly-half prepares to hang up her boots.

Law, who won the last of her 53 caps at the 2022 World Cup, will retire from rugby after Sale's final match of the season against Bristol on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has been hampered by injury and was diagnosed with axia spondyloarthritis, a form of inflammatory arthritis, prior to the World Cup.

"Sarah has been an exceptional ambassador for Scottish rugby," said Easson.

"Her consistent performances and ability to shine under pressure have made her a beloved figure among her coaches, team-mates and fans.

"She is an inspiration to young athletes nationwide and we thank her for all she has done for Scotland and wish her all the best in her future endeavours."

Reflecting on her career highlights, Law told Scottish Rugby: "Playing for Scotland was the greatest honour that I could possibly imagine – and through the highs and the lows, I’m hugely grateful that I got to experience international rugby, starting as an 17-year-old amateur, all the way through to being a professional.

"There’s been some pretty special moments – our first Six Nations win in seven years, qualifying for a Word Cup, feeling the bounce of the crowd in a packed Hive or Scotstoun – moments that made every minute of the years of hard work feel worthwhile. It’s been a privilege to be part of."