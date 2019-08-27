Retired UFC fighter Anthony Johnson planning comeback at heavyweight

Anthony Johnson's manager said he is eyeing a March 2020 return to the cage. (Getty)

Former UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Johnson is planning a comeback.

The 35-year-old’s manager Ali Abdelaziz told ESPN that Johnson intends to fight at heavyweight and is targeting a March 2020 return. The time frame would allow for a six-month mandatory drug testing window required by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency of fighters coming out of retirement.

Abdelaziz told ESPN that Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos would be potential opponents.

Johnson’s abrupt retirement

Johnson announced his retirement in 2017 following a loss to Daniel Cormier at UFC 210 in a light heavyweight title match.

He announced that he invested in a medical marijuana business following his retirement.

Johnson has a 22-6 MMA record with both of his most recent losses coming at the hands of Cormier.

The prospects of a trilogy with Cormier are unclear. Cormier lost his heavyweight title belt to Stipe Miocic on Aug. 17. He said after the match that he would talk with his wife about retiring.

