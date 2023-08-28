Retired U.S. Swimmer Jamie Cail’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Retired U.S. national team swimmer Jamie Cail’s cause of death has been announced by police, six months after she died in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The 42-year-old, originally from New Hampshire, died from accidental fentanyl intoxication, the Virgin Islands Police Department said at the weekend, citing a newly-released autopsy report.

Cail’s boyfriend returned home from a bar soon after midnight on Feb. 21 and found her unresponsive on the floor, said police.

With help from a friend, he took her to a nearby medical center but she was pronounced dead.

At the time of her death, the Criminal Investigation Bureau launched an investigation. It’s unclear if it is now ongoing.

Cail won gold at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships as part of the U.S. 800-meter freestyle relay team.

Jamie Cail, pictured competing at the 1998 Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships in Clovis, California.

