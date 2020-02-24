Retired Patriots assistant on way to Indianapolis again

Longtime Patriots assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia announced in January he was retiring.

But he’s still doing some things for the organization.

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the veteran line coach is on his way to Indianapolis as we speak.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Unless he’s just really into the shrimp cocktail at St. Elmo’s, he’ll probably watch a few offensive line workouts while he’s there.

The 72-year-old also did some scouting for them between his 2013 retirement and his return to an active coaching role in 2016, so it stands to reason he’d stay connected to the organization, since he’s worked for them for 34 years.

He’s still listed on the team’s official website, and they haven’t announced a replacement.