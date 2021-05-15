Retired NFL players demand end to race-norming algorithm

Thousands of former NFL players are demanding the organization end its use of "race-norming" in deciding who gets payouts from a $1 billion healthcare settlement. The practice assumes Black men have lower cognitive abilities than White men, making it harder for them to receive a payout from the league. CBS Sports writer Ryan Wilson joined CBSN to talk more about the petition and how the NFL is responding.

