Retired MLB Pitcher Roy Halladay, 2-Time Cy Young Winner, Dies In Plane Crash

Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay died Tuesday in a small plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico, law enforcement confirmed. He was 40 years old.

The right-handed pitcher began his 16-year career with the Toronto Blue Jays and ended it with the Philadelphia Phillies. He won the Cy Young Award twice and was named to the All-Star team eight times. Halladay pitched a perfect game in 2010 and threw a no-hitter during the postseason that same year.

“We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy Halladay’s untimely death,” the Phillies said in a statement. “There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game.”

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, Halladay was the sole passenger aboard an ICON A5 aircraft, a single-engine plane, when it went down over the Gulf near Holiday, Florida, shortly after 12 p.m. Eastern. The plane was upside down in shallow water when police arrived at the scene.