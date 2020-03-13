Retired linebacker Kyle Emanuel wants to play again

A year ago, former Chargers linebacker Kyle Emanuel made the surprising decision to retire at age 27. Now he wants to return to the NFL.

Emanuel has decided to play again, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Now 28 years old, Emanuel started 32 games in four seasons with the Chargers and will likely have interest from multiple teams. He’s a free agent who can sign with any team immediately.

Although he cited injuries in his retirement announcement, Emanuel apparently now feels healthy enough to get back to the grind of life in the NFL.

Emanuel was a fifth-round pick out of North Dakota State in 2015 and played his entire career with the Chargers.

