Retired linebacker Gerald Hodges wants to get back into the NFL

A year ago, linebacker Gerald Hodges announced his retirement at the age of 28. A month later, Hodges was reportedly reconsidering, but he never did sign with a team last season.

Now Hodges says he wants back into the NFL, and he really means it.

“I can’t wait to get back to doing what I love,” Hodges wrote on Twitter. “After getting a chance to be around my family and young children in my community. It has given me the charge and fire I needed to get back to doing what I love to do! I am beyond excited to make my return to the NFL. I truly missed the game last season. I am officially back!”

Hodges played all 16 games for the Cardinals in 2018, with six starts. He’s also had stints with the Saints, 49ers and Vikings. At age 29, he’s probably still got enough left in him to make an NFL roster.

The question is whether any NFL team is going to be eager to put in the effort necessary to give Hodges a physical at a time when social distancing rules make that difficult. Teams generally don’t want players who don’t seem fully committed, and Hodges going back and forth about whether he wants to play isn’t going to help his chances.

