Retired Giants RB Tiki Barber nominated for New Jersey Hall of Fame

Retired New York Giants running back Tiki Barber has been nominated to be a part of the New Jersey Hall Of Fame Class of 2023.

Barber, who played 10 seasons for the Giants (1997-2006) and at one time held 22 franchise records, was named to the Pro Bowl three times and has been enshrined in the Giants’ esteemed Ring of Honor.

Barber was a second-round pick out of Virginia in 1997 and went on to amass 15,632 total yards from scrimmage in his career, which is 15th on the NFL’s all-time list.

Other notable names on the ballot are sportscaster Jim Nantz, former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue, Devils and Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello, baseball great Orel Hershiser, NFL Hall of Famer Drew Pearson, First Lady Jill Biden, the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, legendary rocker Joe Walsh, funkmaster George Clinton, actors Paul Rudd and Eva Marie Saint, singers Phoebe Snow and Marilyn McCoo, director Brian DePalma, former New Jersey governor Christine Todd Whitman and 70’s pop icon Tony Orlando.

The voting for the Hall is open until May 19.

