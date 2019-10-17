Retired Dubs I excited to relive his 'glory days' as No. 25 Washington hosts No. 12 Oregon for homecoming

Get a behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of Dubs I, who is preparing for his first appearance at a football game since going into retirement last year. He'll return to Husky Stadium as No. 25 Washington hosts No. 12 Oregon for homecoming this Saturday. See more moments from Seattle on "The Pregame" at 10:30 a.m. PT/ 11:30 a.m. MT on Saturday on Pac-12 Network.

Scroll to continue with content Ad