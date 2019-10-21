Retired coach Mark Richt 'doing fine' after heart attack

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, Miami coach Mark Richt walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Richt has made the stunning decision to retire, leaving after three years leading his alma mater and with five years remaining on his contract. Richt says the decision was his and came in the best interests of the program. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)
Former Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt tweeted Monday that he is recovering from a heart attack.

The 59-year-old Richt is working as a studio analyst for the ACC Network.

Richt spent the past three seasons as Miami coach before surprisingly retiring from his alma mater in December. Before that he had coached Georgia for 15 years.

''I am assuming word travels fast,'' Richt posted. ''So I wanted to be able to inform everyone that I did have a heart attack this morning. I am doing fine. As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife. I plan to be at work this week.''

