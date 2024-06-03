Retired Alabama coach Nick Saban makes first appearance on College Football Hall of Fame ballot
The first step to Nick Saban’s inevitable enshrinement into the College Football Hall of Fame has officially been taken.
The legendary former Alabama coach is appearing for the first time on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame, with the National Football Foundation revealing the ballot Monday.
Saban is one of nine FBS coaches on the ballot, three of whom — Saban, former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville and former Troy coach Larry Blakeney — coached in Alabama at some point during their respective careers. Former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is also on the ballot.
REQUIRED READING: 3 Iron Bowls in one season? Here's why it's now possible for Alabama football vs. Auburn
Running back Mark Ingram, Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy winner, and former Crimson Tide offensive tackle Chris Samuels are among the players eligible for induction.
The announcement of the 2025 hall of fame class, which will undoubtedly include Saban, will be made in early 2025, according to the National Football Foundation. The class will officially be inducted on Dec. 9, 2025 at an awards dinner in Las Vegas.
The 72-year-old Saban retired in January following his 17th season leading the Alabama program. In that time, he revived the Tide and ushered in arguably the most dominant stretch in the program’s illustrious history, winning six national championships, nine SEC titles and making the College Football Playoff eight times in the event’s 10-year existence. The most recent of those appearances came at the end of the 2023 season, with Alabama losing to eventual national champion Michigan 27-20 in overtime at the Rose Bowl in what would be Saban’s final game with the Tide.
Along with a title he won with LSU in 2003, Saban’s seven championships are the most of any coach in FBS history, just ahead of Bear Bryant.
REQUIRED READING: Former Alabama football QB Tyler Buchner announces return to Notre Dame football as walk-on
College Football Hall of Fame 2025 ballot
The ballot for the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class includes 77 players and nine coaches from the FBS ranks, as well as 101 players and 34 coaches from the lower levels of the sport.
Here are some of the most notable names up for enshrinement, with coaches being listed with the school with which they’re most commonly associated. Names are listed in alphabetical order.
Players
Montee Ball, Wisconsin
Gregg Carr, Auburn
Ki-Jana Carter, Penn State
Dallas Clark, Iowa
Aaron Donald, Pitt
Ken Dorsey, Miami
Alan Faneca, LSU
Willie Gault, Tennessee
Graham Harrell, Texas Tech
Marvin Harrison, Syracuse
Garrison Hearst, Georgia
John Henderson, Tennessee
Josh Heupel, Oklahoma
Craig Heyward, Pitt
Mark Ingram, Alabama
DeSean Jackson, Cal
James Laurinaitis, Ohio State
Ryan Leaf, Washington State
Marshawn Lynch, Cal
Kellen Moore, Boise State
Haloti Ngata, Oregon
Michael Oher, Ole Miss
Antwaan Randle El, Indiana
Chris Samuels, Alabama
Steve Slaton, West Virginia
Takeo Spikes, Auburn
Sean Taylor, Miami
Manti Te’o, Notre Dame
Michael Vick, Virginia Tech
Peter Warrick, Florida State
Coaches
Larry Blakeney, Troy
Larry Coker, Miami
Ralph Friedgen, Maryland
Urban Meyer, Florida
Nick Saban, Alabama
Tommy Tuberville, Auburn
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban makes first appearance on College Football Hall of Fame ballot