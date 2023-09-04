‘How can I retire with a pension paying £50,000 and still look after my family?’

Steve Dow is considering running an Airbnb as a reliable source of income - Asadour Guzelian

Not everyone has the luxury of choice when it comes to retirement. But at age 63, Steve Dow has just two years left until he must hang up his pilot’s uniform when he becomes legally too old to continue doing his job.

After a career that started in the cockpit of Royal Navy helicopters, Mr Dow flew for Thomas Cook then DHL and now brings home a salary of £121,000. He has long known that, under Civil Aviation Authority rules, reaching the age of 65 represents a hard deadline to put his affairs in order.

Before he touches down in later life, he wants to fix a minimum of £50,000 a year to live on after stopping working. He has £970,000 in a self-invested personal pension (Sipp) and is forecast to net £40,000 a year from his workplace pension.

He says that his Sipp has not performed as well as he had hoped, and that he is now looking to transfer elsewhere.

Living just outside of Manchester in Macclesfield, he owns a three bedroom house worth £900,000 and a home in Scotland worth £240,000 which he intends to let out on Airbnb in retirement. His only debt is £60,000 left to pay on his Macclesfield property. He currently has £10,000 in Premium Bonds and £6,000 invested in the stock market.

Mr Dow has three children. “The long term goal is to leave something behind for them as well,” he says.

His wife Jane, aged 50, is 13 years his junior. He wants to make sure that she has enough money to live on for life should he predecease her.

Bradley Russell investment manager at Brewin Dolphin

Mr Dow can hopefully look forward to a more generous income in retirement than the £50,000 he has mentioned. With £40,000 presumably guaranteed via his workplace scheme, this just leaves another £10,000 to find from his other assets, which total just over £1.2m.

That being said, it is important for him to clear his debts, on or before retirement, whilst also building up a strong emergency fund, in cash savings. Given his current level of earnings versus the £50,000pa he feels he needs, this shouldn’t be too much of a challenge.

Mr Dow has also mentioned he is unhappy with his Sipp. In the first instance, it would be really useful to conduct a thorough review of this pension, to assess how it has performed and also what it is costing to run and manage – has the performance been poor because the market has performed poorly, or has the pension underperformed on a relative basis, which would be far more concerning.

Given Mr Dow’s comments around leaving a legacy for both his wife, who is quite notably younger, and his children, the latter approach may be more suitable, though this would be confirmed by a financial planner.

One other thing for Mr Dow to consider, is that he will have access to a certain amount of ‘tax free cash’ which is often, though not always, set at 25pc of the value of the pension. If he hasn’t been able to do so by the time he retires, this may be an ideal option to pay off the small mortgage outstanding on his main residence.

When it comes to property, Mr Dow has quite a large exposure, with his main residence valued at £900,000 and the house in Scotland worth £240,000. With these assets making up virtually all of his non-pension assets.

It may be worth Mr Dow seeing how the Airbnb venture goes post-retirement and then making an assessment if this is a good investment, or whether the house would be better sold and invested, to provide a more reliable income.

It is also important that Mr Dow ensures he has filled out an ‘expression of wishes’ form. This ensures his pension assets are passed onto his chosen beneficiaries, on his passing, with the funds being able to be retained within the pension plan, providing the family with these benefits in an inheritance tax-efficient way.

With a current value of £970,000 this should be able to comfortably provide around £40,000pa (based on a 4pc withdrawal rate), in addition to the £40,000 Mr Dow will be receiving from his workplace pension. If he were to only take £10,000pa, this would represent around 1pc per annum, leaving a lot of capacity for growth.

George Sweeney, financial adviser at Finder

First of all, it’s worth ensuring Mr Dow is set up with a cash Isa and a stocks and shares Isa for himself and junior Isas (Jisas) for the three children. He can also switch to a low-cost provider if he’s unhappy with his Sipp, and aim for around 5pc growth or income from dividends.

Upon retiring, he can take an up to 25pc tax-free lump sum, approximately £242,500, from his Sipp and pay the remaining £60,000 on the Macclesfield property, avoiding high mortgage rates. With the £182,000 leftover, he can max out his £20,000 Isa and £9,000 per child Jisa allowances. The £142,500 left can be kept in one bank account or split across two institutions for full FSCS protection.

If he wants £50,000 a year, gross yearly income must be around £71,000. With a £40,000 workplace pension, approximately £31,222 after tax, he can make up the shortfall in his first retirement year with £18,778 from the Sipp tax-free lump. He can pass on his remaining Sipp pot to his wife outside his estate after he dies, with no inheritance tax.

This also allows a year to see how the Airbnb property performs, which is likely to be seasonal. At 66, his state pension, at least £10,600, kicks in and can combine with the workplace pension for a gross income of £50,600 because he no longer needs to pay National Insurance.

After death, the £900,000 property can pass to his wife outside of his estate with no inheritance tax to pay. Also, private residence relief means she can sell it with no capital gains tax due. The Airbnb can be placed under an ‘interest in possession trust’, meaning his wife can get the rental income, but the property eventually goes to the children. This also removes the asset from the estate for inheritance tax.