Retire? KC Chiefs star Kelce plans to play football ‘until the wheels come off’

Keeping up with Travis Kelce can be a chore.

The Chiefs’ superstar tight end followed girlfriend Taylor Swift to this concert. He’s has a part in that television program. He’s hosting a music festival, co-hosting a podcast. And more.

Much more.

But in the midst of the Chiefs’ annual and mandatory mini-camp, Kelce reminded that this is his natural habitat and happy place.

“Obviously, I know there are other opportunities outside of football for me,” he said. “You’ve got to keep in perspective, I’m a little kid when I come into this building.

“I know I’m 34 (years old), about to be 35. I love to do this right here, in the middle of June. In the heat. I love coming to work every day doing this. I’m going to do it until the wheels fall off.”

In contract years, that could be until 2025. In April, Kelce signed a two-year, $34.25 million deal, making him the NFL’s highest paid tight end.

He’s coming off a year in which he fell just short of posting his eighth straight season with 1,000 receiving yards — he missed the first game with an injury and elected to sit out the final one in order to rest for the playoffs. That turned out to be a good move, too: He caught four touchdown passes in the playoffs as the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five seasons.

Kelce has been selected to nine consecutive Pro Bowls and is a four-time first-team All-Pro. He has 907 career receptions for 11,328 yards and 74 touchdowns in 11 NFL seasons. In 22 postseason games, he has an NFL-record 165 catches for 1,903 yards and 19 touchdowns.

He’s eager to add to those totals, and then see what’s out there once his playing career comes to an end — whenever that may be.

“I love playing in the NFL,” Kelce said. “This will always be main focus.

“But outside of that, football ends for everybody. Dipping your toes in the water, see what you like in different areas and different career fields. Offseason is the time to explore that and set yourself up for after football.”