Retherford & Blades win at 2024 USA Wrestling Olympic Trials

STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In a few months, the 2024 Paris Olympics will be underway.

The USA will be represented greatly in every sport and athletes are still trying to qualify to get the chance to head overseas and compete.

The 2024 Wrestling Olympic trials taking place today over at the Bryce Jordan Center.

On the men’s side in the 65-kilogram Benton Native Zain Retherford took down Penn State’s Nick Lee 2-0 in a best-of-three series.

Zain will now wrestle at the last chance qualifier in Turkey next month and if he places Top three, he’ll be heading to Paris this summer.

Former Wyoming Seminary Wrestler Kennedy Blades will be competing in the Olympics this summer in the 76kg Class the 20-year-old defeated former sem coach Adeline Gray 2-0 in her best-of-three series.

“It’s amazing. something I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid. and to finally get to experience it feels great. I was telling these guys down here wasn’t sure if I was gonna compete this year. so the fact that I made a decision to do this and just be in this moment right now is awesome. Also, Nick Lee is a brother to me, and we knew this was gonna happen. We were hopeful that we would wrestle each other and there are only six weight classes for the Olympic games. I think that needs to change but, yeah, bittersweet,” said Retherford.

