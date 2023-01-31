What retaining Chris Tabor and James Campen means for the Panthers

When a new head coach hits the scene for an NFL team, it usually means curtains for the staff that the last one left behind. But sometimes, there are some personnel who stick around—which is the case for Frank Reich, Chris Tabor, James Campen and the Carolina Panthers.

On Monday, with Joe Person of The Athletic breaking the news, we learned that the Panthers are set to retain their special team coordinator in Tabor and their offensive line coach in Campen. So, what does this mean for the team and Reich’s staff moving forward?

Well, they’ve not only kept two of the most respected coaches in the game, but they also kept some continuity.

Tabor’s unit was the most consistent side of the ball for Carolina in 2022. His group finished fourth in Rick Gosselin’s annual NFL Special Team Rankings, their highest position in nearly two decades.

Given Tabor’s long and well-regarded history as a special teams coach, it makes sense to have extended his stay in Charlotte. After all, it doesn’t get much better than what he did in his very first campaign there.

As for Campen, he helped build one of biggest bright spots of the season for the Panthers. His influence expedited the growth of a unfamiliar trench, including rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu—who was one of the most solid rookies in the league.

He is also one of the more experienced coaches you can find, serving in some capacity with the offensive line since 2004. Campen’s work with the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, the then San Diego Chargers and the Houston Texans earned him plenty of fans on the sidelines.

It is comforting to know that two of the strongest points of the 2022 Panthers will stay in place amidst this fresh start.

