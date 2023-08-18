Christine Lagarde challenges Giorgia Meloni over Italy's €3bn bank tax

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni imposed a windfall tax on banks - Reuters

The European Central Bank is planning to rebuke Italy over its surprise windfall tax on banks amid a bitter rift between Christine LaGarde and prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

The central bank will write to Ms Meloni’s government complaining that Rome failed to alert it ahead of the decision, as it was required to do. The shock windfall tax, which is expected to raise €3bn (£2.6bn), left the bank and its president Ms Lagarde blindsided.

The policy - imposing a 40pc tax on profits from banks’ interest income - was fast-tracked last week following a late night cabinet meeting. The surprise levy wiped $10bn in value from the country’s domestic banks.

Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper reported the European Central Bank in Frankfurt was not informed of the plans. The bank has no powers to block the measures, but it has criticised similar proposals in Spain and Lithuania.

Ms Meloni, Italy’s populist premier, has attacked the central bank’s rate rises and claimed they may end up “doing more harm” than inflation.

The central bank said it would publish an opinion on Italy’s tax “in due course”.

11:15 AM BST

Christine LaGarde prepares to rebuke Italy over windfall tax

10:08 AM BST

Early WeWork investor dumps shares

One of WeWork’s first investors has sold half of its remaining shares in the troubled office leasing company that has lost more than 98pc of its value since its float three years ago.

Benchmark, at one point WeWork’s largest shareholder, sold close to 10m shares in WeWork. It sold 5.4 million shares at 20 cents, and 4.3 million shares at 16 cents per share.

At one stage, WeWork’s private share price was more than $132.

The office leasing company was forced to abort its attempted float in 2019 and cut its valuation amid mounting losses and questions over the leadership of its founder, Adam Neumann.

The company later went public through a special purpose acquisition company deal, but it has been battered by the pandemic and the rise of working from home.

The Wall Street Journal’s Eliot Brown revealed the filing:

Benchmark sold around half its remaining shares of WeWork this week. 9.7 M shares for ~$0.18 a share.



WeWork peak (private) share price in 2019 was equivalent of ~$132 a share https://t.co/8ziHEV4LLR pic.twitter.com/tRmv2CRfrr — Eliot Brown (@eliotwb) August 18, 2023

09:40 AM BST

Adyen shares fall further after 'apocalypse' selling

Shares in Dutch payments company Adyen plunged further after weaker than expected financial results earlier this week, leaving its shares down more than 45pc in two days.

Stock in the financial technology company dropped another 6pc on Friday, after falling almost 40pc on Thursday, wiping more than €20bn from its valuation.

Adyen reported its hiring costs had surged, eating into profits, while competition was mounting with rivals Stripe and Checkout.com.

For a long-time viewed as a darling of Europe’s technology scene and one of the continent’s most valuable tech companies, its value has collapsed as investors par back their expectations. One trader told Reuters the doubts had led to “apocalypse selling” of its shares.

Payment company valuations have tumbled amid a wider sell-off in the technology sector.

09:08 AM BST

Bitcoin plunges on news SpaceX sold crypto stash

The price of Bitcoin crashed as much as 9pc in trading overnight on reports that Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX quietly dumped a stash of the digital currency.

The digital coins fell as low as $25,409, according to data from Coinmarketcap, and are down more than 19pc from a high point of $31,474 in mid July.

The flash crash, which knocked billions off the value of the cryptocurrency, came after a report in the Wall Street Journal revealed Mr Musk’s company had quietly sold its holdings in the digital currency.

The billionaire’s interest in Bitcoin has been closely followed after he bought $1.5bn in the digital currency two years ago, before selling the coins just three months later.

The newspaper reported SpaceX had written down the value of its Bitcoin holdings by $373m and sold them.

08:35 AM BST

FTSE 100 falls on poor retail figures

Blue chip stocks fell on July’s gloomy retail figures, opening down 0.6pc at 7,226.

FTSE 100 retailers nudged the index downwards. Mike Ashley’s Frasers, which owns Sports Direct, was 2pc down in early trading. JD Sports fell 1.7pc, while Next, Sainsbury’s and Tesco all dipped.

Shares in Marks and Spencer, which surged earlier this week on the back of a turnaround, fell 1.6pc in early trading.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the worst of the falls could be yet to come as mortgage rates increase. She said:

The broad-based nature of the declines across most sectors suggests this is a consumer weakening on a large scale, rather than a sector-specific problem. The interesting element is the fall in food sales, which is an area where inflation has been running especially hot. The scope of changes to shopping habits on essentials like groceries speaks to the level of financial stress that’s starting to feed through to consumers. The thing to keep in mind though is that the worst of the squeeze on incomes is yet to be felt, as many people are yet to roll off their more affordable mortgages – so for consumer-discretionary stocks, this will be something to watch closely.

08:21 AM BST

Cost of shopping rises as volumes fall

The price of shopping has risen sharply since the start of the cost-of-living crisis, but the amount of stuff being bought has slumped, data from the Office for National Statistics shows.

The value of retail sales are now 16.4pc higher than they were before coronavirus, according to the official figures, but volumes are 1.8pc lower. Every pound spent is buying less.

Last month’s fall in volumes is the first time in four months that retail sales have missed expectations.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said shoppers were spending more cautiously on expensive items. Other analysts pointed out that Brits seeking to escape the gloomy weather had saved up for summer holidays, with travel spending remaining strong.

Despite the fall, Charlie Huggins, of the Wealth Club, said robust results from retailers in recent months suggested the weather may have been the key factor in dragging down sales.

However, he added steadily rising mortgage costs may have started to eat into how much shoppers have spare to spend on the high street.

Results from retailers themselves suggest consumer spending still remains quite robust. Earlier this week M&S upgraded profit expectations, while Next, the bellwether of the UK high street, has also seen much stronger than expected trading in recent months. So we probably shouldn’t read too much into these weaker than expected figures. That said, with mortgage rates having increased significantly in recent months, it is likely that pressure on consumers will build in the second half.

08:07 AM BST

Chinese property giant Evergrande files for US chapter 15 bankruptcy

Chinese property giant Evergrande has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US amid an escalating economic crisis for Beijing.

The filing comes amid fears that troubles in China’s highly-leveraged property sector are spilling over into the nation’s wider economy.

The chapter 15 bankruptcy process buys time for Evergrande, which has over £235bn in liabilities, as it tries to restructure its colossal debt pile while holding off creditors. The filing recognises overseas proceedings in the US. It revealed last month it had made a £62bn loss after defaulting on its debts in 2021.

Another of China’s property giants, Country Garden, earlier this month failed to a make a payment on its bonds. The developer has over $200bn (£157bn) in debts, raising fears of another massive default.

Stocks in China are at a nine-month low amid concerns over its economic recovery from Covid. The Hang Seng index was down nearly 2pc in trading on Friday.

07:56 AM BST

Retail sales fall 1.2pc triggering concern on the high street

Retail sales suffered a worse than expected fall as a wet July kept shoppers at home, piling new concerns onto the high street.

Sale volumes fell by 1.2pc - worse than the 0.6pc that analysts had forecast. A rainy July - otherwise known as a typical British summer - dampened demand for days out on the high street.

Analysts said the “wash out” weather was largely to blame for the sudden fall, but added that high inflation may also be hitting consumers’ pockets and encouraging them to spend less.

Carly Donovan, an associate partner at McKinsey, said:

Retail sales were a wash out in July. The damp summer coupled with ongoing high inflation caused sales volumes to drop by 1.2pc. Food stores were particularly hard hit, with sales volumes falling by 2.6pc driven by poorer weather reducing spend on both food and clothing in supermarkets. Reduced footfall also led to a fall of 1.7pc in non-food stores with categories including furniture and lighting particularly hard hit. Rather than spending at home, consumers were instead tempted to spend their increasingly squeezed disposable income on booking last-minute holidays, leaving less money for retail spending. And with air travel costs up 29.8pc year on year, holiday bookings ate into a larger portion of disposable income than usual. With core inflation remaining unchanged at 6.9pc consumers will need to carefully plan their spending, for both day-to-day and big-ticket items. And as retailers plan for the peak trading season of the year, many will be examining their pricing and promotional strategies with customer perceptions of value a key driver of retailer choice, particularly for grocery.

07:24 AM BST

Good morning

Retail sale volumes have plunged 1.2pc - a fall twice as bad as feared - as consumers cut back on spending on the high street amid the cost of living crisis and a wet July.

5 things to start your day

1) Bond yields surge to 2008 levels in blow to Hunt’s tax cutting dreams | Borrowing costs soar as investors predict further interest rate rises to tame inflation

2) Jonathan Van-Tam joins Covid vaccine maker Moderna | England’s former deputy chief medical officer appointed as part-time adviser

3) Americans will run out of pandemic savings next month, Fed warns | Experts say continued withdrawals could soon push the US to a tipping point

4) Tourist tax is hurting our casinos, says Grosvenor chief | End of VAT-free shopping blamed for falling trade as rich shoppers shun Britain

5) Wilko’s fate to be decided within days | Administrators weigh up bids for collapsed retailer as fears of job losses grow



What happened overnight

Wall Street stocks tumbled for the third consecutive day.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.8pc to 4,370.36, with August on track to be its worst month of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8pc to 34,474.83, while the Nasdaq composite fell 1.2pc to 13,316.93.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury touched its highest level since October in early trading, before retreating to 4.28pc.

Asian markets mostly fell on on Friday after a rough week, hammered by concerns about China’s ailing economy and fears of US rates staying higher for longer as long-term bond yields surged.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were up 0.pc after hitting a nine-month low the session before. However, it was headed for a weekly loss of 2.8pc, the third straight week of declines.

Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.4pc and was down 3pc on the week. China’s blue-chips rebounded 0.2pc, while the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.3pc.