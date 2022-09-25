Resurgent Seahawks lead the Falcons 20-17 at halftime

The fireworks were on display early and often in the first half of the Seahawks game against the Falcons. Seattle’s stagnant offense last week against the 49ers has found renewed life against the Falcons, as they cruised their way to first half points.

Earlier this week, head coach Pete Carroll admitted it was time to trust quarterback Geno Smith and be less conservative on offense. So far, the Seahawks have let Geno cook and he has dished up quite the meal. Smith has completed 18-of-25 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns, including a strike to DK Metcalf.

Smith’s 218 yards is his highest passing total of any game this season, eclipsing the totals of 195 and 197 in the last two weeks, respectively. Running back Rashaad Penny is also having his best game of the young season so far, carrying the ball eight times for 43 yards.

Unfortunately, the Falcons are having a similarly strong start to the game offensively speaking. Atlanta faced little resistance from the Seahawks defense, able to find large chunk plays for big gain, especially from tight end Kyle Pitts. Pitts has had his way with the Seahawks secondary, hauling in four receptions for 82 yards. Meanwhile, quarterback Marcus Mariota has passed for 183 yards and scored a rushing touchdown.

Atlanta will get the ball to start the second half.

List

Seahawks Highlights: Watch their top-4 plays from the first half against Falcons

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire