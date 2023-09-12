Resurgent Red Hawks lead the way: Cape Cod high school football power rankings

The 2023 football season is underway on Cape Cod, and a lot of teams got off to bright starts. Week one brought high powered offense, stout defensive performances, and individual brilliance.

Barnstable stands on top to begin these rankings, after handing Brockton a convincing loss to begin the season.

HS football player of the week: Five-TD games and more: Vote for the Cape Cod High School Football Player of the Week

Beyond the Red Hawks, plenty of other teams on this list made week one statements with their victories.

Here are the first football rankings of 2023.

Top 66 HS football players: The 66: Cape Cod high school football players to watch in Fall 2023

1. Barnstable Red Hawks (1-0)

Anybody who had any doubts about whether or not the Red Hawks would bounce back from their down year in 2022, surely aren't doubting anymore. The Red Hawks beat Brockton 49-14 in the first ever Copeland Cup game, and in doing so, already eclipsed their season high in points from last season. Orchestrating the offense was quarterback Aiden Kundel, who finished the night with only six incomplete passes (16-22), and threw for three touchdowns. Kundel was also a threat with his legs as he scored two rushing touchdowns, and finished with 51 yards.

Barnstable football: Turnovers, big plays and tackling: 3 keys for success for Barnstable High football

Barnstable's offense showed just how many weapons they had. Tajardo France had over 100 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown, Chevy Shakespeare caught two touchdowns and had 96 yards receiving, and Darren Thomas finished with 84 receiving yards. On top of all that, the most impressive thing may actually be that the Red Hawks defense held Brockton, last season's No. 9 seed in Division 1, and a team that scored 40+ points six times last season, to just 14 points.

2. Dennis-Yarmouth Dolphins (1-0)

The Dolphins in their opening game also looked like a team that is taking the next step. Early signs say the offense, led by junior second year starting quarterback Jayden Barber, is capable of striking quick, fast, and from anywhere on the field. In their 40-38 win over Mashpee the Dolphins had touchowns of 64 and 96 yards, and Barber finished with 382 passing yards and five touchdowns.

Dennis-Yarmouth football: Confidence and experience: Dennis-Yarmouth football ready to take next step in 2023

Barber was sharing the wealth amongst his receivers as Jake Bohlin (153 yards), and Shemar Dillon (91 yards) each caught two touchdowns, and Walter Mayo finished the night with 80 yards receiving and a touchdown. Although head coach Chris Marsh said after the game he wanted to see more on defense, there's a clear sign of improvement this season. The Dolphins offense looks like it can score in a hurry.

3. Martha's Vineyard Vineyarders (1-0)

The second year of the Tony Mottola era got off to about as good of a start as the Vineyarders could've hoped. They beat Sutton by a score of 40-20 to open their season, and did it using a heavy dose of the ground game. Martha's Vineyard topped 300 rushing yards in the game (305), the bulk of which came from the work of Guilherme Oliveira.

Martha's Vineyard football: Martha's Vineyard football enters 2023 with larger coaching staff, increased confidence

Oliveira only had six carries, but made the most of them with 197 rushing yards and three touchdowns (he also added an interception and six tackles on defense). The Vineyarders had four touchdowns of more than 40 yards, with the longest being Oliveira's 65 yard run. After entering halftime down 14-12, the Vineyarders took it up a level, winning the second half 28-8.

Monomoy football: Jake Vagenas is ready for his last ride with Monomoy football in 2023

4. Monomoy Sharks (1-0)

Monomoy's season got off to a winning start after beating Wareham 22-14. They were led by a couple of their returning stars offensively, Dillon Chapman and Jed Zimmerman. Chapman finished the night with a pair of touchdowns, while Zimmerman added the Sharks third touchdown and a two point conversion. The Sharks are loaded with returning talent, and the week one victory showcased the experience that's at Rob Sliney's disposal this season.

5. Bourne Canalmen (1-0)

This paragraph could really just be named the "Ty Kelley highlight section," because of how important he is to the Canalmen's success. Kelley did just about everything short of snapping the ball to himself in the Canalmen's 21-0 win over Upper Cape. He threw for a touchdown, ran for a score, kicked extra points, punted, and kicked off. In all, he never left the field, taking "doing anything for the team" to another level.

Bourne football: Bourne High School football looks to start season off on the right foot in 2023

Beyond his performance, the Canalmen defense played well to shut out the Rams to start the year. Last season, Bourne never shut out an opponent, and set a standard for their season. The defense forced two fumbles, and never allowed the Rams to reach the red zone.

6. Mashpee Falcons (0-1)

The Falcons were a two point conversion away from tying the game against the Dolphins with under a minute left in the fourth quarter. Football is a game of inches, and quarterback Dominic Matteodo's pass was deflected inches away from his intended target's hand. But that doesn't take away from the Falcons performance in the loss.

Mashpee football: Blocking, tackling, discipline, and pass defense to lead Mashpee High football in 2023

The rushing attack was a force as the Falcons scored four rushing touchdowns on the night. Junior Logan Wills had two touchdowns on the ground, and Ben Squarcia and Matteodo each chipped in with another. Overall, the offense put up more points than they did all of last season, and have established a formidable rushing attack.

André Simms covers high school sports for the Times. Contact him at asimms@capecodonline.com. Follow him on X/Twitter: @that1guyandre.

Stay connected with the Cape Cod news that matters. Sign up for our free newsletters.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod high school football power rankings